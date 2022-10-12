College Station kicker Conner Young making most of his chance to help Cougars

If his middle school had fielded a soccer team, Conner Young might not have played football.

College Station’s place-kicker began playing soccer at a young age but remembers looking at the list of sports offered in the seventh grade and not finding soccer on it. So he went with the next best thing and decided to give kicking on the football team a try.

“I’ll try kicking and I kind of just stuck with it until today,” Young said.

The Cougars are thankful as Young has been a key part of their special teams this year. Last week in College Station’s 17-0 win over Cedar Park, Young hit a 25-yard field goal, recovered his own onside kick and averaged 41.8 yards on six punts.

“He’s mentally very stable,” College Station kicking coach Chad Peevey said. “Good, bad, chaos, so many things around and he can just lock in and just be in the moment. He’s really good at that.”

College Station (5-1, 3-0) is hoping that Young can keep the momentum going at 7 p.m. Friday as the Cougars host Leander Glenn (5-1, 3-0) in a District 11-5A Division I showdown.

Young handles punts, kickoffs and field goals. He has made 31 of 33 extra-point attempts and 4 of 7 field goals this season. He’s also averaging 35.5 yards per punt over 24 punts.

“He’s gaining confidence every single week whether it’s with the holders and the snappers,” Peevey said. “We did an onside kick, and he got that last week. I think as a coaching staff, me and [special teams coordinator Brian Edwards] are just gaining more and more confidence in him every week.”

It’s been a long journey for Young to become the varsity kicker.

While there are some small aspects of soccer that help with kicking in football, the two are different enough that Young said he had to handle a learning curve.

“I struggled with that change,” Young said. “I’ve gotten used to it, but it’s definitely like soccer you have to do certain things and football you have to do certain things. Learning it in seventh grade was like, shoot, I have to put a lot of time into this. I can’t just do it. There have been ups and downs to it, but once I got consistent, I was determined. I feel like I made a jump there.”

Luckily for Young, he’s had some great mentors helping him.

Young gets to work with Peevey all year round as Peevey is also the head coach of the boys soccer team at College Station. Peevey also was a place-kicker in college.

Along with Peevey’s help, Young said he learned from former College Station kickers Dawson Schremp and Sam Trimble, who are both a year older than young. Schremp and Trimble are both now playing at the collegiate level —Schremp at Lamar and Trimble at Abilene Christian.

Now Young is returning the favor any way he can for the younger guys.

“Something Dawson and Sam did really well at was teaching me kind of like you can do this or you’ve got to go talk with coach,” Young said. “You’ve got to do this stuff. You’ve got to get yourself out there, and I’m helping the other kickers out, even the freshman kickers. I’m like, hey, you’ve got to do this, this and this. Get to know some people and get to know this coach because he can really help on this.”

And with just a few regular season games left, Young said he is not taking anything for granted and is ready to do whatever he can to help the Cougars keep winning.

“I want the team to be successful and part of my goal is to help that happen,” Young said. “I think a lot of teams take special teams for granted, and we’ve seen that, and we’ve used it against them. But I think probably my biggest goal of the season is again live in the moment. This is my first and last year on varsity, so just build a relationship with others, keep that relationship especially. I think the whole team’s goal is to go back to where we were and I think that comes in all three phases of the game, and I think part of my job as the kicker is to help that. I’m one phase.”