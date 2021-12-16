College Station-Katy Paetow state championship capsule

Class 5A Division I championship
College Station Cougars vs. Katy Paetow Panthers, 7 p.m. Friday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Thus far: College Station 15-0, 8-0 in 8-5A: Hutto 59-11; Fort Bend Bush 49-7; Magnolia 38-10; New Caney Porter 45-3; New Caney 35-6; Lufkin 56-7; Cleveland 76-0; Caney Creek 70-0; Waller 70-0; Magnolia West 41-20; McKinney North 49-10; Frisco Lone Star 55-21; Frisco Wakeland 45-35; Denton Ryan 26-0; Mansfield Summit 28-21.
Katy Paetow 14-1, 7-1 in 10-5A: Barbers Hill 41-20; Katy Morton Ranch 43-14; Richmond Foster 30-14; Fort Bend Kempner 65-0; Houston Milby 56-0; Houston Wisdom 77-0; Rosenberg Terry 74-0; Fort Bend Hightower 55-7; Manvel 28-33; Angleton 55-13; Galveston Ball 54-0; Manor 58-22; Cedar Park 65-14; Fort Bend Hightower 35-12; Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 73-14
Harris Ratings: Paetow by 6
Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)
TV: Bally’s (Ch. 38, 39)
Statistics: College Station -- QB Jett Huff 218-288-2,943, 42 TDs, 4 int. RB Marquise Collins 321-2,627, 8.2, 37 TDs & 12-263, 21.9, 3 TDs receiving. WR Traylen Suel 81-971, 12.0, 16 TDs & 20 PR-262, 13.1.RB Nathaniel Palmer 116-896, 7.7, 9 TDs. WR Dalton Carnes 49-748, 15.3, 11 TDs. WB Bradley Jones 23-222, 9.7, 5 TDs receiving; 16-187, 11.7, 3 TDs rushing. TE Houston Thomas 38-644, 16.9, 7 TDs. LB Jaxson Slanker 174 tackles, 10 TFL, 8 sacks. LB Harrison Robinson 126 tackles, 14 TFL, 6 sacks. DB Kyle Walsh 95 tackles, 7 PBU. MLB Jaxxon Edwards 89 tackles, 7 QBPs. T Connor Lingren 77 tackles, 22 TFL, 15 QBPs. E Caleb Skow 77 tackles, 13 TFL, 8 QBPs. LB Kolton Griswold 67 tackles, 15 TFL, 6 QBPs. E Korbin Johnson 64 tackles, 27 TFL, 10 QBPs. P/PK Dawson Schremp 40.4 avg on 15 punts and 8-10 FGs. CS averages 267.9 yards rushing (529-4,019, 7.6) and 201.4 yards passing per game. College Station allows 11.5 points per game. The Cougars allow 101 yards rushing per game (519 carries-1,516 yards) and 124.2 yards passing (142 of 303). The Cougars have 11 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries.
Paetow -- QB C.J. Dumas 113-185-2,032, 28 TDs, 9 int. & 36-394 rushing, 10.9, 4 TDs. RB Jacob Brown 126-1,446, 11.5, 26 TDs. RB Damyrion Phillips 176-1,336, 7.6, 21 TDs. WR Kole Wilson 42-914, 21.8, 14 TDs & 34 PR-507, 14.9. WR Jason Blue 24-350, 14.6, 4 TDs; WR Justin Stevenson 15-248, 16.5, 2 TDs. ILB Alexander Kilgore 106 tackles, 23 TFL, 10 sacks. OLB Daymion Sanford 83 tackles, 25 TFL, 13 sacks, 16 QBPs. ILB Sultan Bakare 62 tackles, 16 TFL, 10 sacks. DL Loghan Thomas 41 tackles, 16 TFL, 9 sacks, 14 QBPs. DL Jacob Johnson 48 tackles, 12 TFL, 8 sacks, 16 QPBs. S Kentrell Webb 9 int.-179 yards. DB Koby Truehill 16 PBU. Anthony Fuentes 39.5 avg. on 23 punts. D.J. Johnson 16 KOR-583 yards, 36.4.
Et cetera: Paetow’s first season was 2018, going 3-7. It lost in 10-5A-II play to Rudder (53-14) and A&M Consolidated (48-0) on consecutive weeks. Paetow had to forfeit its area game last year to New Braunfels Canyon because of positive COVID-19 cases. The team was sent home from practice the day before the game, something the players used as motivation this season. … Paetow’s Brown has dealt with soft tissue injuries to his knee that threatened to end his season. He rehabbed while missing six games, working his way back on the field. He rushed for a school-record 346 yards and five touchdowns two weeks ago against Hightower, saying he was 85% fully healthy. .. Paetow will be in Class 6A next season. … College Station was ranked second in Class 5A-DI behind Denton Ryan by Texas Football in the final regular-season poll. The Harris Ratings had College Station ranked first throughout the playoffs, but moved Paetow to first this week followed by College Station, Denton Ryan, Mansfield Summit and Colleyville Heritage. Paetow was ranked sixth to start the playoffs. ... College Station’s Lingren is a three-star recruit ranked 151st in the state. OL Cory Hendrix (6-5, 311) is a three-star recruit pledged to SMU who is 182nd and Thomas is a three-star recruit ranked 225th who signed with Texas-San Antonio on Wednesday . … College Station’s first season was in 2014. The Cougars are 88-18 overall, including 20-6 in the playoffs, all under head coach Steve Huff. CS won the 5A Division II state title in 2017, beating Aledo 20-19.