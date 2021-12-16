College Station-Katy Paetow state championship capsule

Et cetera: Paetow’s first season was 2018, going 3-7. It lost in 10-5A-II play to Rudder (53-14) and A&M Consolidated (48-0) on consecutive weeks. Paetow had to forfeit its area game last year to New Braunfels Canyon because of positive COVID-19 cases. The team was sent home from practice the day before the game, something the players used as motivation this season. … Paetow’s Brown has dealt with soft tissue injuries to his knee that threatened to end his season. He rehabbed while missing six games, working his way back on the field. He rushed for a school-record 346 yards and five touchdowns two weeks ago against Hightower, saying he was 85% fully healthy. .. Paetow will be in Class 6A next season. … College Station was ranked second in Class 5A-DI behind Denton Ryan by Texas Football in the final regular-season poll. The Harris Ratings had College Station ranked first throughout the playoffs, but moved Paetow to first this week followed by College Station, Denton Ryan, Mansfield Summit and Colleyville Heritage. Paetow was ranked sixth to start the playoffs. ... College Station’s Lingren is a three-star recruit ranked 151st in the state. OL Cory Hendrix (6-5, 311) is a three-star recruit pledged to SMU who is 182nd and Thomas is a three-star recruit ranked 225th who signed with Texas-San Antonio on Wednesday . … College Station’s first season was in 2014. The Cougars are 88-18 overall, including 20-6 in the playoffs, all under head coach Steve Huff. CS won the 5A Division II state title in 2017, beating Aledo 20-19.