The College Station junior varsity football teams defeated teams from Temple on Thursday night at Cougar Stadium.

The JV Black (3-0) grabbed a 57-26 victory over Temple’s JV A team.

Aiden McKinley caught touchdown passes of 30, 48 and 55 yards from Keaton Johnson. Mikey Turner added touchdown runs of 2 and 32 yards.

Camden Snell caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Nobra and the two added a 2-point conversion pass. Brendan LaPlant had a 30-yard touchdown run. Johnson had a 2-point run. Asher Kalke had four PAT kicks.

Pablo Aguero had two interceptions and caused a fumble.

Romeo Wilson recovered two fumbles. Fabian Baez, Lucas Munoz and Shawn Luevano all recovered fumbles.

The CS JV Purple (3-0) grabbed the Temple JV B 46-0.

LJ Wallace scored touchdowns on runs of 2, 5 and 16 yards. Zeke Bullard had a 1-yard touchdown run and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Adrian Almengor-Bell. Bullard ran in a pair of 2-point conversions and threw a pair of 2-point conversion passes to Brooks Goerig. Jackson Gallagher had a 5-yard touchdown run and had a 2-point conversion run.

Timmy Kornrumph had a tackle for loss.