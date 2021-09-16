 Skip to main content
College Station JV Purple 42, Columbus 12
College Station JV Purple 42, Columbus 12

College Station’s Bryston Brown had touchdown runs of 26, 22 and 17 yards, Kyrrence Young scored on runs of 50 and 7 yards to lead the Cougar JV Purple football team to a 42-12 victory over Columbus on Thursday.

RJ Cassas completed two-point conversion passes to Cole Cashion and Rudy Contreras for College Station (4-0), while Jon Williams and Patton Schultz led the Cougars’ offensive line.

College Station’s Nathan Ainello also returned an interception 80 yards for a TD, while Austin Becton forced and recovered a fumble. Adolfo Velasquez, Harper Hall and Gabe Rodriguez also played well on the Cougar defensive line, and Cy Freeman had several tackles at the line of scrimmage.

