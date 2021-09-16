College Station JV Purple 42, Columbus 12

College Station’s Bryston Brown had touchdown runs of 26, 22 and 17 yards, Kyrrence Young scored on runs of 50 and 7 yards to lead the Cougar JV Purple football team to a 42-12 victory over Columbus on Thursday.
RJ Cassas completed two-point conversion passes to Cole Cashion and Rudy Contreras for College Station (4-0), while Jon Williams and Patton Schultz led the Cougars’ offensive line.
College Station’s Nathan Ainello also returned an interception 80 yards for a TD, while Austin Becton forced and recovered a fumble. Adolfo Velasquez, Harper Hall and Gabe Rodriguez also played well on the Cougar defensive line, and Cy Freeman had several tackles at the line of scrimmage.
