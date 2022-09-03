 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Station JV Purple 36, Waco Midway JV B 0

College Station’s Bryston Brown and Michael Pejo each had multiple touchdown runs to lead the College Station JV Purple football team past Waco Midway JV B 36-0 on Thursday. Cross McCue had a fumble recovery for College Station (1-1), while Collier Hanks and Shlok Faye each scored on two-point conversions.

