College Station JV Purple 36, Waco Midway 12

College Station’s Bryston Brown ran for three touchdowns and a conversion, and R.J. Casas caught a 31-yard TD pass from Cole Cashion in the Cougar JV Purple’s 36-12 victory over Waco Midway on Thursday.
College Station’s Isiah Pennygraph had a 28-yard TD run. Anthony Trevino scored on a conversion run, and Gavin Garcia threw a conversion pass to Jack Chupp. Kade Puente had an interception, and Adolfo Velasquez turned in a solid performance to lead the Cougar defense.
