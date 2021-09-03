 Skip to main content
College Station JV Purple 36, Waco Midway 12
College Station’s Bryston Brown ran for three touchdowns and a conversion, and R.J. Casas caught a 31-yard TD pass from Cole Cashion in the Cougar JV Purple’s 36-12 victory over Waco Midway on Thursday.

College Station’s Isiah Pennygraph had a 28-yard TD run. Anthony Trevino scored on a conversion run, and Gavin Garcia threw a conversion pass to Jack Chupp. Kade Puente had an interception, and Adolfo Velasquez turned in a solid performance to lead the Cougar defense.

