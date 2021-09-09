College Station JV Purple 18, Magnolia 6

Cole Cashion returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, and Bryston Brown scored on an 80-yard run to pace the College Station JV Purple football team’s 18-6 victory over Magnolia on Thursday.
Cole also scored on a 3-yard run, while on defense, College Station’s Danny Henry had an interception, and Cy Freeman recovered a fumble forced by Nathan Ainello. Gabe Rodriguez, Harper Hall and Tyler Chmelar led the Cougars (3-0) in tackles.
