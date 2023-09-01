The College Station JV Black team defeated Waco Midway JV 63-21 on Thursday at Cougar Stadium.

Zak Cosser scored on kickoff returns of 80 and 85 yards. Mikey Turner scored on runs of 2, 3 an 4 yards. Brendan LaPlante scored on runs of 27 and 71 yards. Keaton Johnson caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Aiden McKinley who also threw a 60-yard TD to Jackson Nobra.

had a 60-yard TD reception from Camden Snell caught a 2-point conversion pass, while Asher Kalke had seven point-after kicks.

Pablo Aguero and Fabian Baez had interceptions, while Lucas Munoz recovered the fumble caused by Triston Wheatfall. Davis Gardner broke up three passes, Aguero two and Cade Locklear one.

• College Station JV Purple 46, Waco Midway 0: College Station’s LJ Wallace scored on runs of 4 and 70 yards and added a pair of 2-point conversion runs to lead the JV Purple team to a 46-0 victory over Waco Midway at Cougar Stadium.

Jackson Gallagher scored on runs of 5 and 12 yards and had a 2-point conversion run. Zeke Bullard had a 2-yard TD run, a 2-point conversion run and threw a touchdown pass to Adrian Almengor.

Matthew Fregia had an interception with Adam Boline and Brooks Goering also being defensive standouts.

JV Purple (2-0) will be home to Temple next Thursday.