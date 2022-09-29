College Station JV football teams sweep two games against East View

College Station swept a pair of JV games from Georgetown East View on Thursday night at Cougar Stadium in District 11-5A-I play with the Purple winning 52-27 and the Black triumphing 62-19.

Trey Pejo and Brenden Laplant each scored two touchdowns for the Purple (4-2, 2-0). Pejo scored on on an 41-yard run and caught an 11-yard pass from Collier Hanks. Both players added two-point conversions. Laplant scored on runs of 3 and 18 yards. Bryston Brown had a 96-yard TD run and two-point conversion. Rudy Contreras scored on a 22-yard run and Jackson Nobra scored on a 5-yard run and completed a two-point conversion pass to Nobra.

Kyrrence Young scored on runs of 12, 58 and 62 yards for the Black (3-2, 2-0). Conner Cashion also scored a trio of TDs on runs of 7, 12 and 42 yards. Cy Freeman returned an interception 17 yards for a score and R.J. Casas had a 3-yard TD run and threw a 22-yard TD pass to Thomas Herring.