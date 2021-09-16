College Station JV Black 63, Porter 0

Eight different Cougars scored touchdowns as the College Station JV Black football team rolled past New Caney Porter 63-0 on Thursday.

College Station’s Zach Dang scored on a 79-yard punt return and a 7-yard run. Paden Cashion caught a 33-yard TD pass from Arrington Maiden and ran in a two-point conversion, while Antwan Gilbreath caught a 70-yard TD pass from Maiden, who also scored on a 1-yard run. Anthony Trevino scored on a 49-yard run, and Cody Dixon scored on a 7-yarder. Cinco Deegear also scored on a 15-yard fumble recovery, and J.J. Foster had a 25-yard interception return for a TD. Connor Young added seven extra-point kicks.