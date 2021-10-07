College Station JV Black 56, Lufkin JV 8

College Station’s Zach Dang scored three touchdowns, and Anthony Trevino scored two to lead the Cougar JV Black football team past Lufkin 56-8 on Thursday.

Dang scored on runs of 33 and 1 yard and on a 50-yard punt return. Trevino scored on runs of 8 and 33 yards. Arrington Maiden also threw a 59-yard TD pass to Antwan Gilbreath and a 23-yarder to Jake Peveto and scored on a 1-yard run. Payden Cashion threw a two-point conversion pass to Gilbreath.