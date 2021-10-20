 Skip to main content
College Station JV Black 56, Lake Belton JV 6
Zach Dang ran for three touchdowns, and Cody Dixon and Bobby Drake each returned interceptions for TDs to help the College Station JV Black football team beat Lake Belton JV 56-6 on Thursday.

Dixon also caught a 32-yard TD pass, while Anthony Trevino had TD runs of 6 and 30 yards for the Cougars (8-0). Connor Breit and Antwan Gilbreath also had an interception each, while Connor Young make eight extra-point kicks, and Cinco Deegear played well on both offense and defense.

College Station will play at Waller next Thursday.

