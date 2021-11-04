 Skip to main content
College Station JV Black 49, Magnolia West JV 0
College Station’s Anthony Trevino, Zach Dang and Paden Cashion each scored two touchdowns to help the Cougar JV Black football team beat Magnolia West JV 49-0 and finish the season 10-0.

Trevino scored on a 1-yard run and a 12-yard pass from Arrington Maiden, who threw four TD passes and had a 6-yard TD run. Dang caught a 30-yard TD pass and returned a punt 60 yards for another score. Paden Cashion caught TD passes of 18 and 8 yards.

Malik Cotton and Isiah Green led College Station’s defense.

