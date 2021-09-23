College Station JV Black 48, New Caney 0

Aidan DeLeon ran for three touchdowns, and Zach Dang, Isaiah Pennygraph and Anthony Trevino each ran for one to fuel the College Station JV Black football team’s 48-0 victory over New Caney on Thursday.
College Station’s Antwan Gilbreath also caught a 20-yard TD pass from Arrington Maiden, and Connor Young make six extra-point kicks.
Jaydon Bellows and Caiden Toon led the Cougar defense.
College Station (4-0) will play at Katy Paetow on Wednesday.
