College Station JV Black 48, Cleveland 0
College Station’s Arrington Maiden threw three touchdown passes, and Caiden Toon returned a fumble 47 yards for another score as the Cougar JV Black football team shut out Cleveland 48-0 on Thursday.

Paden Cashion caught TD passes of 17 and 27 yards, and Antwan Gilbreath caught a 22 yarder for the Cougars (7-0). Zach Dang, Bobby Drake and Anthony Trevino each ran for a TD, while Connor Young kicked six extra points, and Brodrick Wilson blocked a punt.

Football

