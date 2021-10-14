College Station JV Black 48, Cleveland 0

College Station’s Arrington Maiden threw three touchdown passes, and Caiden Toon returned a fumble 47 yards for another score as the Cougar JV Black football team shut out Cleveland 48-0 on Thursday.
Paden Cashion caught TD passes of 17 and 27 yards, and Antwan Gilbreath caught a 22 yarder for the Cougars (7-0). Zach Dang, Bobby Drake and Anthony Trevino each ran for a TD, while Connor Young kicked six extra points, and Brodrick Wilson blocked a punt.
