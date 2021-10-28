College Station JV Black 46, Waller 0

College Station’s Zach Dang ran for three touchdowns, and Arrington Maiden threw a pair of TD passes to lead the Cougar JV Black football team past Waller 46-0.
Paden Cashion caught a 27-yard TD pass from Maiden, and Jake Peveto caught a 2-yarder. Anthony Trevino and James Chupp also ran for TDs, while Connor Young kicked four extra points.
College Station’s Antwan Gilbreath also forced a fumble, and Caiden Toon blocked a punt.
College Station (9-0) will host Magnolia West next Thursday.
