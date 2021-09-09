 Skip to main content
College Station JV Black 35, Magnolia 7

College Station’s Zach Dang and Anthony Trevino each ran for touchdowns, and Caiden Toon, Antwan Gilbreath and Isiah Pennygraph recovered turnovers on defense as the Cougar JV Black football team roared past Magnolia 35-7 on Thursday.

Toon and Gilbreath each had interceptions, while Pennygraph recovered a fumble. Arrington Maiden also threw a 34-yard TD pass to Paden Cashion, and Connor Young made 5 of 5 extra-point kicks for College Station. Malik Cotton helped lead the Cougar defense, and D’Andre Harwell had a sack.

College Station (3-0) will host New Caney Porter next Thursday at Cougar Stadium.

