 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station JV Black 34, Hutto 0
0 comments

College Station JV Black 34, Hutto 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Zach Dang ran for three touchdowns, and Bobby Drake had a 55-yard TD run and 88-yard kickoff return for another score as the Cougar JV Black football team shut out Hutto 34-0 on Wednesday.

Dang scored on runs of 51, 3 and 4 yards. Paden Cashion also threw a two-point conversion pass to Antwan Gilbreath, and Connor Young made two extra-point kicks.

Brodrick Wilson, Cinco Degear and Caiden Toon led College Station’s defense.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

College Football betting: Look for continuity with teams

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert