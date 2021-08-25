College Station JV Black 34, Hutto 0

Zach Dang ran for three touchdowns, and Bobby Drake had a 55-yard TD run and 88-yard kickoff return for another score as the Cougar JV Black football team shut out Hutto 34-0 on Wednesday.
Dang scored on runs of 51, 3 and 4 yards. Paden Cashion also threw a two-point conversion pass to Antwan Gilbreath, and Connor Young made two extra-point kicks.
Brodrick Wilson, Cinco Degear and Caiden Toon led College Station’s defense.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!