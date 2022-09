TEMPLE — Running back Kyrrence Young rushed for four touchdowns, and Will Bradford, Fabian Baez, Cole Goodlett and Cooper Martindale helped lead the Cougar defense as the College Station JV Black football team beat Temple JV A 29-28 on Thursday.

RJ Casas threw a two-point conversion pass to fullback Camden Snell to give College Station (1-1) the lead for good. College Station’s defense then sealed the victory with a sack on the last play of the game and Temple inside the Cougar 20-yard line.