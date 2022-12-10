College Station headed back to state title game with 33-7 win over CC Veterans Memorial

SAN ANTONIO — The College Station football team is headed back to the state championship game.

The Cougars claimed a spot in the Class 5A Division I title game for the second straight season with a 33-7 win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the state semifinals on Saturday at the Alamodome. The Cougars (13-2) will face Aledo (13-2) for it all at 11 a.m. next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“This is what you play for,” College Station first-year head coach Stoney Pryor said. “This is what you come in in the summer for ... all that work we did in the heat, in the two-a-days, in spring ball. We talked about it being a 1-0 mentality all year, and you stack up those 1-0s and see what happens. We’ve stacked ’em up. We’ve seen what happens, and we get to go to Dallas.”

College Station scored 27 unanswered points and pulled away in the second half with a dominant effort on both sides of the ball as the Cougars outscored Veterans Memorial 20-0 in the final 24 minutes.

Linebacker Jaydon Bellows intercepted a pass tipped by linebacker Anthony Medrano on Veterans Memorial’ first drive of the second half and returned it to the Eagles’ 18-yard line. On the next play, Aydan Martinez-Brown ran 18 yards for a touchdown to put the Cougars up 20-7 with 7:18 left in the third quarter.

After the Cougars forced a three-and-out on the Eagles’ ensuing drive, Martinez-Brown caught a pass on a tunnel screen on third-and-10 and raced 57 yards for another touchdown to put College Station ahead 26-7. Martinez-Brown led the Cougars in rushing and receiving, running for 151 yards on 23 carries and catching three passes for 83 yards.

“Coach Pryor said in the locker room to just execute play by play, drive by drive like we usually do,” Martinez-Brown said.

Beau Kortan rounded out the scoring for the Cougars with an 18-yard touchdown catch from Arrington Maiden in the fourth quarter.

On defense, College Station held Veterans Memorial to 242 total yards and sacked quarterback Elijah Durrette five times. The Eagles gained just 12 yards on their first five drives of the second half and punted on four straight drives after Bellows’ interception.

“Last week I got that one interception, and everybody made fun of me for being slow, so as soon as I caught it, I was just trying to be as fast as I could, because I didn’t want to be made fun of again,” Bellows said.

After a tight first half, Pryor said College Station’s mentality pushed them over the top in the final two quarters.

“We talked at halftime about how we felt we were better than we were showing in the first half and that we needed to come out and make a strong statement on our first possession on offense as well as our first possession on defense, and I think we did that,” Pryor said.

College Station’s big run started just before halftime as Tony Hamilton returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown and 13-7 lead with 33 seconds left in the second quarter.

Veterans Memorial had taken the lead with 3:55 left in the first half when the Eagles capped a 15-play, 72-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Durrette to Alejandro Guerrero. Veterans Memorial was 4-of-4 converting third-down attempts during the drive.

The Cougars pulled ahead 6-0 with 3:04 left in the first quarter on Martinez-Brown’s 9-yard touchdown run. College Station missed the extra point.

Next Saturday’s game will be a rematch of the 2017 5A Division II state championship game when College Station won its only state title with a thrilling 20-19 win over Aledo. The Bearcats hold the most state championships in history and will be seeking their 11th title. Aledo defeated Longview 17-14 in the other 5A-I state semifinal Saturday.

“I know they’ve got a great program,” Pryor said. “They do a great job up there. They’ve got a consistent staff, and I think that really helps in a lot of areas, so I’m fully expecting a battle. I’m looking forward to enjoying this one for a little bit and then having the chance to go practice with the guys and work with the coaches and hopefully go 1-0 next week as well.”

The Cougars have come a long way since their season-opening loss to Lucas Lovejoy in Allen. Pryor said the fight his team showed in that game was an early indicator of what could come. Now College Station will end its season in a similar situation as it started: on a Saturday in the Metroplex. This time, the Cougars look to come back with a win and add one more golden football to the school’s trophy case.

“I love it for our coaches. I love it for the way that our coaches have come together, but I love it for the kids,” Pryor said. “I love it for the kids, the school, the community. They worked their tails off. It’s my first year as head coach, but obviously I’ve been in this school for a long time, and I love these kids, and our coaches love these kids. I’m just so stinking proud of them.”

