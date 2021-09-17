College Station has eyes on improvement despite 45-3 win over New Caney Porter in 8-5A-I

“We had zero rhythm tonight on offense — zero,” Steve Huff said. “Everything was real fast and then real slow. We just didn’t adapt to it very well.”

Dawson Schremp knocked in a 29-yard field goal on College Station’s next possession for a 17-0 lead.

Jaxson Slanker recovered a fumble on New Caney Porter’s next drive, but College Station threw an interception in the back of the end zone as the Cougars tried to capitalize. The Spartans then ran down the clock to one minute before turning over the ball on downs. College Station scored as the first half clock expired on Jett Huff’s 3-yard run for a 24-0 halftime lead.

“We knew exactly what they were going to do. They’re going to eat up the clock and take chunks of yards,” Steve Huff said of New Caney Porter’s offense. “We were just very fortunate that we scored early, but I’m proud of the way the kids played.”

The second half saw more penalties from both teams, and College Station fumbled on its first possession in the third. But the Cougars started to look more like themselves, scoring on two of their four possessions in the second half while adding a TD on special teams.