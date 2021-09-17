College Station has eyes on improvement despite 45-3 win over New Caney Porter in 8-5A-I

NEW CANEY — The College Station football team rode to a 45-3 victory over New Caney Porter in its second straight District 8-5A Division I win Friday night. But the Cougars walked away from Randall Reed Stadium with improvement on their mind.
“All wins are difficult, but we didn’t play really well tonight,” College Station head coach Steve Huff said. “We were very sloppy at times and just did some stuff we normally don’t do. We made some mistakes and still have some cleaning up to do.”
Penalties and turnovers at times plagued College Station (4-0, 2-0). The offense was forced to rely on big plays to get in scoring position, while defensive mistakes had the Cougars working overtime after extending several New Caney Porter drives.
Trouble started early for College Station, which turned over the ball on downs after a no-gain run on fourth-and-4. Moments later, New Caney Porter (0-4, 0-2) was forced to punt, but a Cougars’ offside penalty gave the Spartans an extra eight plays as they marched to the College Station 24-yard line before quarterback Blake Russell threw three consecutive incompletions.
The Cougars scored with 4:59 left in the first quarter as Jett Huff found a wide open Bradley Jones on a 13-yard touchdown pass following a 50-yard bomb to Marquise Collins. College Station scored on its next possession to start the second quarter when Huff connected with Collins for a 33-yard TD pass despite an early holding penalty that pushed the Cougars to a first-and-20.
“We had zero rhythm tonight on offense — zero,” Steve Huff said. “Everything was real fast and then real slow. We just didn’t adapt to it very well.”
Dawson Schremp knocked in a 29-yard field goal on College Station’s next possession for a 17-0 lead.
Jaxson Slanker recovered a fumble on New Caney Porter’s next drive, but College Station threw an interception in the back of the end zone as the Cougars tried to capitalize. The Spartans then ran down the clock to one minute before turning over the ball on downs. College Station scored as the first half clock expired on Jett Huff’s 3-yard run for a 24-0 halftime lead.
“We knew exactly what they were going to do. They’re going to eat up the clock and take chunks of yards,” Steve Huff said of New Caney Porter’s offense. “We were just very fortunate that we scored early, but I’m proud of the way the kids played.”
The second half saw more penalties from both teams, and College Station fumbled on its first possession in the third. But the Cougars started to look more like themselves, scoring on two of their four possessions in the second half while adding a TD on special teams.
New Caney Porter still managed to control the clock with its methodical offense, but College Station allowed only a 27-yard field goal from Alex Hernandez, while Slanker added a sack. The Cougars held New Caney Porter to 174 total yards.
“[New Caney Porter] does a good job of outnumbering you at the point of attack, and you have to beat blocks, otherwise you’re giving up big chucks of yards,” Steve Huff said, adding that his defense got stops when the Cougars needed them.
College Station scored with 2:51 left in the third quarter when Nate Palmer charged up the left side for a 7-yard TD run, following four consecutive Cougar first downs for a 31-3 lead.
College Station scored again when Slanker’s sack of Russell forced New Caney Porter to punt, and Dalton Carnes ran up the right sideline for a 55-yard punt return for a TD. A slew of penalties took up most of the fourth quarter before the Cougars added a 15-yard TD run from Palmer with 53 seconds left to cap a nine-play, 86-yard drive by the second-team unit.
“It’s not like [we] weren’t playing hard,” Steve Huff said. “We just did some out-of-character things, unsportsmanlike penalties and stuff like that. That stuff is not going to flow, so we got to take care of it.”