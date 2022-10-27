Pablo Arguero ran for three touchdowns, and Kaleb Eloms ran for two to lead the College Station freshman Purple football team past A&M Consolidated 44-26 on Thursday. Gustavo Lopez kicked a field goal and five extra points for the Cougars, and LJ Wallace led the defense.
College Station freshman Purple 44, A&M Consolidated 26
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
