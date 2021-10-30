College Station freshman Black 48, Waller freshman A 28

College Station’s Connor Cashion and Wilson Stapp each ran for three touchdowns an a two-point conversion to fuel the Cougar freshman Black football team’s 48-28 victory over Waller freshman A on Thursday. College Station’s Xavier Vela also scored on a 10-yard run, while Erich Glenewinkel caught a two-point conversion pass. Defensive end Caden Keller had two sacks for the Cougars (5-4, 4-2), and Colton Haas recovered a fumble.