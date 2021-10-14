College Station freshman Black 48, Cleveland 0

College Station’s Cade Corcoran threw two touchdown passes and a two-point conversion pass and kicked 4 of 5 extra-points to help the Cougar freshman Black football team beat Cleveland 48-0 on Thursday.
Xavier Vela caught a 27-yard TD pass and the conversion pass for College Station (4-3, 3-2), and Colton Haas caught a 44-yard TD pass. Wilson Stapp also had TD runs of 43 and 5 yards, while Cale Shepherd returned a punt blocked by Cooper Martindale 34 yards for another TD. Tristan Wheatfall also had a 2-yard TD run.
College Station’s freshman Purple (5-2, 3-1) lost to Franklin’s freshmen.
