 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station freshman Black 48, Cleveland 0
0 comments

College Station freshman Black 48, Cleveland 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

College Station’s Cade Corcoran threw two touchdown passes and a two-point conversion pass and kicked 4 of 5 extra-points to help the Cougar freshman Black football team beat Cleveland 48-0 on Thursday.

Xavier Vela caught a 27-yard TD pass and the conversion pass for College Station (4-3, 3-2), and Colton Haas caught a 44-yard TD pass. Wilson Stapp also had TD runs of 43 and 5 yards, while Cale Shepherd returned a punt blocked by Cooper Martindale 34 yards for another TD. Tristan Wheatfall also had a 2-yard TD run.

College Station’s freshman Purple (5-2, 3-1) lost to Franklin’s freshmen.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Football

Franklin 56, Rogers 7

ROGERS -- Franklin senior Bobby Washington rushed for 177 yards and scored three touchdowns to power the state’s top-ranked team in Class 3A D…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert