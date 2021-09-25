College Station freshman Black 44, New Caney freshman A 14

Wilson Stapp scored on runs of 80, 8, 15 and 52 yards to help the College Station freshman Black football team beat New Caney freshman A 44-14 on Thursday.

College Station’s Cade Corcoran threw an 8-yard TD pass to Damian Clark and also connected with Clark, Colton Haas and Thomas Herring on two-point conversion passes. Triston Wheatfall also had a conversion run for the Cougars (3-2, 2-1), and Xavier Vela forced and recovered two fumbles.