 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station freshman Black 28, Magnolia West freshman A 12
0 comments

College Station freshman Black 28, Magnolia West freshman A 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

College Station running backs Wilson Stapp and Connor Cashion each ran for touchdowns, and Triston Wheatfall threw TD passes to Thomas Herring and WR Colton Haas to lead the Cougar freshman Black football team past Magnolia West freshman A 28-12 on Thursday.

College Station linebacker Xavier Vela and defensive back Tyler Rahn each had interceptions to help the Cougars finish their season 6-4 overall and 5-2 in district.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert