College Station freshman Black 28, Magnolia West freshman A 12

College Station running backs Wilson Stapp and Connor Cashion each ran for touchdowns, and Triston Wheatfall threw TD passes to Thomas Herring and WR Colton Haas to lead the Cougar freshman Black football team past Magnolia West freshman A 28-12 on Thursday.
College Station linebacker Xavier Vela and defensive back Tyler Rahn each had interceptions to help the Cougars finish their season 6-4 overall and 5-2 in district.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!