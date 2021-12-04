 Skip to main content
College Station, Franklin football teams set state semifinal matchups
College Station, Franklin football teams set state semifinal matchups

The second-ranked College Station football team will play Mansfield Summit in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium in South Waco. The Cougars (14-0) advanced with a 26-21 victory over Denton Ryan. Mansfield Summit (11-3) advanced with a 21-9 victory over Colleyville Heritage.

The other 5A-II semifinal game pits Katy Paetow (13-1) against Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (12-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium.

The Franklin Lions will play Waskom in the 3A-II state semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium. It’s a rematch of last year’s semifinal game that Franklin won 14-13. Franklin (14-0) advanced with a 66-0 victory over Poth, while Waskom (13-1) defeated Daingerfield 34-8. In the other 3A-II semifinal game, Lubbock Roosevelt (14-0) will play Gunter (14-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field.

Crosby, which defeated A&M Consolidated in the 5A-II regional semifinals, will play Liberty Hill in the state semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium. Both teams are 12-2.

The state championships will be at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. The 3A-II title game will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and the 5A-I game will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 17.

