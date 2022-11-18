College Station football team survives late scare from Angleton in 27-20 area playoff win

CYPRESS — College Station football coach Stoney Pryor told his team there’s two marks of a great season: win 10 games and play Thanksgiving week.

The Cougars accomplished the first mark Friday night by beating Angleton 27-20 in a Class 5A Division I area playoff game at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium. The win also meant College Station earned the right to achieve the second mark as the Cougars will face Georgetown in the regional round next Friday at Waco ISD Stadium. Kickoff time is to be determined.

“We knew we had a lot of even matches in this game,” Pryor said. “For our kids to come out and prevail and be able to practice over Thanksgiving week, I’m definitely thankful for that.”

Before the Cougar coaches and players could finalize their Thanksgiving plans, they had to get past the Wildcats in a four-quarter affair.

Up 20-13 in the fourth quarter, College Station stopped Angleton on fourth-and-goal at the Cougar 9-yard line with 6:57 left. It was the Cougars’ second fourth-down stop of the night. College Station had to fend off a big game from Angleton wide receiver Kariyen Boniaby Goins, who hauled in 11 catches for 178 yards. The Wildcats went to him on the fourth-down attempt, but he fell in the end zone and didn’t have a chance to catch the pass.

“It was a big opportunity to get off the field and just let our offense go try to score and keep us off the field,” said AJ Tisdell, College Station’s cornerback who guarded Boniaby Goins all night.

The Cougars did just that, marching 91 yards in 12 plays with Tony Hamilton scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run to put College Station ahead 27-13 with 2:08 remaining.

“My message when we get the ball deep in our own territory in that case is that we have a 91-yard opportunity,” Pryor said. “We had a chance to go and put a statement on the game, to put an exclamation mark on what we had been doing. I love it.”

The Cougars have had Hamilton carry the ball in critical situations near the goal line throughout the second-half of the season.

“He’s a hammerhead,” Pryor said. “He’s a hard runner. He’ll stick his head up inside or get around the outside, but he’s also hungry, and he also had a good knowledge of the offense. He’s played some running back in the past, so for us to have that change-up, I think it’s really good.”

Angleton had a quick six-play, 52-yard scoring drive capped by Adrian Ewells’ 3-yard touchdown run to pull within 27-20 with 50 seconds left. But Hamilton recovered the ensuing onside kick to push the Cougars into the third round of the playoffs for the fifth time in school history.

College Station led 20-10 at halftime after scoring 20 unanswered points.

Angleton took a 3-0 lead on a 33-yard field goal with 6:44 left in the first quarter.

College Station struck back with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Arrington Maiden to Paden Cashion to pull ahead 7-3.

Korbin Johnson had a tackle for loss on a fourth-and-2 attempt at the Angleton 41 to end the Wildcats’ next drive, and the Cougars scored seven plays later on a 10-yard run by Maiden. Aydan Martinez-Brown extended College Station’s lead to 17 on a 14-yard touchdown run with 7:56 left in the first half.

Martinez-Brown led College Station in rushing with 142 yards on 30 carries. Maiden completed 20 of 30 passes for 253 yards. His top target was Cashion, who had six catches for 77 yards.

Now the Cougars turn their attention to Georgetown, which beat College Station 48-34 in District 11-5A Division I play on Oct. 21. The Eagles advanced by beating Magnolia West 55-22 in the area round Friday. Although the Cougars fell short to Georgetown in their first meeting this season, Pryor said that game helped the Cougars find their identity as they followed with key wins over A&M Consolidated, San Antonio Wagner and now Angleton.

A win over the Eagles would give the Cougars the next mark of what Pryor said defines a great team: playing in December.

“I hope we play more like we did in the second half of that game and less like we did in the first half, but they’re a dangerous team,” Pryor said of the rematch with Georgetown. “They’re a talented and powerful and athletic team on both sides of the ball. And at the same time, if you look back at our schedule and saw kind of where we were then and where we’ve come, I think that second half of that game, despite coming up short, really was an eye-opener for a lot of our kids that we can do this. We’re capable. We have athletes. We’re alright, and we can be talented and dangerous and successful in our own right.”