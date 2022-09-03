College Station football team storms past Nolan Catholic 52-7

The College Station football team waited over three hours to take the field on Friday night at Cougar Stadium.

Once the Cougars did, they made quick work of Fort Worth Nolan Catholic in a 52-7 win over the Vikings. The game went into a delay during warmups at around 6:30 p.m. and did not kick off until after 9:30 p.m. and narrowly avoided being canceled. It ended just before midnight.

College Station controlled all three phases of the game in the first half and raced out to a 35-0 lead at intermission. The Cougars also benefited from good field position most of the night.

AJ Tisdell broke the game open in the first quarter with a 66-yard punt return to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead with 4:36 left in the period. Special teams remained strong. In the second quarter, Kolton Griswold blocked a punt to give College Station the ball at the Viking 17-yard line. The Cougars scored three plays later on a 1-yard run by Anthony Trevino to put them ahead 21-0. Senior Connor Young made a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

After an up-and-down performance against Lucas Lovejoy last Saturday, the Cougars started to find their footing in the run game and rushed for 259 yards. Trevino started and finished the night with 50 yards on 13 carries. Backup Aydan Martinez-Brown led the team with 123 yards on 12 carries, highlighted by a 64-yard scamper in the second quarter. He had touchdown runs of 6 and 2 yards in the fourth quarter.

Wet conditions didn’t deter the Cougars from passing as they did early and often. Junior Arrington Maiden finished the night 14-of-27 passing for 129 yards in his first varsity start. He had an 18-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Vela with 10:24 in the second quarter. Maiden added a 1-yard touchdown run with 6:54 to go in the first half.

Defense dominated the line of scrimmage most of the night for College Station. Nolan Catholic went three-and-out on its first five drives, which helped the Cougars build a comfortable first-half lead. The Vikings finished the night with just 164 total yards of offense.

College Station closes nondistrict play at home against Temple at 7:30 p.m. next Friday. The game time was moved back 30 minutes. The Wildcats, ranked No. 25 in 6A this week by Texas Football, improved to 2-0 after a 34-20 win over Willis on Friday.