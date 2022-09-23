College Station football team starts district play with 38-10 win over Leander

A strong running game and dominant defense helped the College Station football team overcome a plethora of penalties in the Cougars’ 38-10 win over Leander on Friday night at Cougar Stadium to kickoff District 11-5A Division I action.

The Cougars (3-1, 1-0) rushed for 360 yards on 50 attempts but were flagged 14 times for 146 yards. The penalties included several unsportsmanlike conduct fouls.

“A lot of things I was disappointed in with how we played and how we executed and the way some things went, but to be 1-0 obviously is exactly where we want to be after game one,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said. “And I told the guys I feel like we haven’t even begun to scratch the surface of what we’re capable of doing, and that’s what we’ve got to start doing tomorrow morning at 8 a.m.”

Up 10-3 with just 1:31 left in the first half, the Cougars began a string of 28 unanswered points to pull ahead 38-3 with 9:53 left in the game. Backup running back Aydan Martinez-Brown led College Station’s strong ground game with 134 yards on 16 carries. His 1-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left in the first half put the Cougars ahead 17-3 at halftime. He added another 1-yard score in the third quarter.

Pryor said he felt like the Cougars were more consistent in their run game Friday.

“I think we had opportunities throwing the ball that we were just a little bit out of rhythm and out of sync, but in the run game I felt like all of our backs, even the quarterbacks when they scrambled or had a designed quarterback run play did pretty well,” Pryor said. “I think the line blocked well, and we took advantage of some of the movement Leander did up front to find some creases.”

On defense, the Cougars controlled the line of scrimmage and forced the Lions to pass often. Leander lacked accuracy in the passing game and completed just 22 of 49 attempts for 178 yards. Negative yardage on fumbles and sacks left the Lions with just 11 rushing yards on the night. Safety Harrison Robinson had a fumble recovery and an interception for the Cougars.

“I feel like we needed that a lot, because the teams we’ve been playing have been trying us in the pass, and we needed to prove we could shut a team down in the passing [game], especially after Lovejoy. We needed to redeem ourselves,” Robinson said.

College Station played both Arrington Maiden and Jackson Ingram at quarterback. Maiden started and was 8-of-19 passing for 87 yards. He threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to AJ Tisdell in the third quarter. Ingram, who missed the last two games due to injury, came in during the second half and completed 3 of 6 passes for 46 yards.

Most of the Cougars’ penalties came in the first half as they were flagged nine times for 75 yards and missed prime scoring chances. Team captains Robinson and Kolton Griswold said the penalties will be addressed and corrected next week in practice.

“All week we’re just going to have to clean it up,” Griswold said. “Practice will get a little chippy, but we’re going to have to try and cut that out in practice, because it’ll translate over into the game.”

The Cougars marched down the field on their first drive and took a 3-0 lead on Conner Young’s 35-yard field goal.

The Cougars then capitalized on a critical error by the Lions. Leander had a 58-yard punt that would’ve drastically changed field position, but the Lions accepted an offsides flag to get another crack at the punt on a fourth-and-1. Leander ran a fake and didn’t convert the fourth down, which gave College Station the ball at the Lion 20-yard line. Two plays later, Anthony Trevino scored on a 10-yard run to put the Cougars ahead 10-0 with 10:26 left in the first half. Trevino went down with an injury at the end of the run and did not return to the field.

Leander’s Ivan Rodriguez hit a 35-yard field goal to cut College Station’s lead to 10-3 with 1:31 remaining in the half, but the Cougars responded quickly with Martinez-Brown’s touchdown before the break. The score was set up by an 82-yard run from Maiden on a quarterback draw.

College Station continues district play next Friday at Georgetown East View. It will be the Cougars’ first true road game of the season. East View (0-4, 0-1) remained winless Friday, losing to Cedar Park 59-17.

“We have the talent, the abilities to play much better than we did tonight, and that starts with how we practice,” Pryor said. “I hope that we translate sort of some of the sour taste into great practice next week.”