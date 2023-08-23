The College Station football team hopes to fulfill the phrase “third time’s a charm” this fall.

After back-to-back appearances in the Class 5A Division I state championship game, the Cougars seek a return to AT&T Stadium this December. This time, though, the goal is to win that final game after a 27-24 overtime loss to Katy Paetow in 2021 and a 52-14 defeat to Aledo in 2022. Those losses have left the program in just its 10th year of varsity football with a pair of silver trophies to accompany a gold one from the Cougars’ 2017 state title.

“It was a really good experience,” senior quarterback Arrington Maiden said of advancing to state last year, “but I feel like the mark of a great season is finishing the season, so I feel like we need to finish it this year if we do go back. That’s ultimately the goal.”

Optimism is high among Cougar coaches and players for a third consecutive state appearance. Pundits are bullish on the Cougars, too. They are ranked third in 5A-I in Texas Football’s preseason poll and picked to win Region III by the magazine.

In a preseason meeting with seniors, head coach Stoney Pryor reminded his veterans that having a pair of long seasons allows them to understand the grind of going from early August to mid-December. It’s an intangible Pryor says gives his team an edge.

“There’s a little bit of risk of complacency in that, hey, if we just show up, we’ll end up at AT&T,” Pryor said, “and actually when I said that to the seniors they thought that was ridiculous, which I love that they understand it’s got to be earned each week in and week out and each season.”

Offensive skill positions and defensive line project to be strengths for College Station since that’s where the majority of their returning starters play.

Leading the way on offense is Maiden, who solidified himself as the Cougars’ starter late last season after several weeks of musical chairs under center. Maiden threw for 2,279 yards and 18 touchdowns in a junior campaign that ramped up his college recruitment, which led him to eventually commit to Memphis in June. Maiden said he worked with College Station offensive coordinator Matt DeBerry on improving his completion percentage by working on timing and watching more film to understand where a play might go before the snap and not be confused in the pocket.

“If you’re getting more completions and being more consistent ... I feel like over the offseason, and [DeBerry] can attest to that too, I’ve been more consistent,” Maiden said.

Aydan Martinez-Brown became the Cougars’ bell cow at running back last year and ran for 2,164 yards and 22 touchdowns after he transferred from A&M Consolidated late in the summer. Pryor said Martinez-Brown learned the Cougars’ scheme before becoming College Station’s featured back during district play.

“He’s got a much fuller understanding of what we’re trying to do, so I think we’ll see continued growth in him in the backfield, but he’s a great route runner,” Pryor said. “Originally when he first came in we anticipated him being a slot before Marquise [Collins] got hurt. He does a great job running routes and finding ways to get open. ... I think we’ll see him get moved around the field quite a bit.”

At wide receiver, the Cougars return two-year starter Jackson Verdugo, who had 918 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last year, and Paden Cashion, who caught two touchdowns in the state title game against Aledo. Offensive line is untested, according to Pryor, with seniors Harper Hall and Cristian Lopez leading the unit.

The defensive line boasts returners D’Andre Harwell, Cinco Deegear and Malik Cotton. In the secondary, the Cougars bring back Damarion Gilbreath and two-way contributor Tony Hamilton.

“It’s pushed us to work harder, fix the things we need fixing and just continue doing what we’re doing,” Gilbreath said of the Cougars’ 2022 run.

Hamilton turned into an ace in the hole last season with the ability to enter at running back in short-yardage or goal-line situations. He only had 30 carries, but nine of them were for touchdowns, which was second-most on the team.

“I don’t trust a lot of people with the ball under their arm,” Pryor said, “but I definitely trust Tony.”

One new addition for the Cougars is Braylen Wortham, who transferred from Bremond in the spring after his father was hired as an assistant coach at College Station. Wortham had a standout 2022 season as the Tigers’ quarterback, and Pryor said he got to see some glimpses of what Wortham can bring to the table during 7-on-7 play this summer.

“He’s a playmaker,” Pryor said. “He has really picked up things we’re doing on both sides of the ball well. I expect him to get some snaps on both sides of the ball. Just coming from where he came from and what an impact player he’s been in all phases of the game, he’s a great addition.”

Faith over fear is Maiden’s mentality going into the season, he said. Optimism for Pryor lies within the team’s unity.

And nobody can deny the Cougars have found a formula for putting together extended playoff runs year after year.

“You see that every year and you see the consistency, and we don’t get complacent,” Maiden said. “So we’re hungry for it again, and we’re ready to go compete.”