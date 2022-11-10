College Station football team 'ready to seize it' against San Antonio Wagner

Logan Bradshaw and the College Station football team have been waiting for this since last year. The playoffs are finally here, and they’ve been on Bradshaw and his teammates’ minds since last season ended for the Cougars, who lost to Katy Paetow 27-24 in overtime in the Class 5A Division I state championship game.

“We’ve been itching for it for a while since the state loss, but we’re excited,” Bradshaw said. “We want to go back to state and win it.”

First things first, the Cougars will open the playoffs with a bi-district home game against San Antonio Wagner at 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium.

“We love it,” Bradshaw said of being at home. “It’s all the seniors, our last time we ever play at home, so we really wanted to have a home game this year, and we did it.”

The Cougars (8-2, 6-1) knew last week that if they won their final regular season game, they’d earn the right to host their playoff opener as the No. 2 seed in District 11-5A Division I. What they didn’t know was who they would play, so after beating Pflugerville Hendrickson 42-14 on Thursday, the Cougars had to wait for Friday’s results — a wait that stretched into the wee hours of the night as poor weather caused delays across the region.

“We weren’t exactly sure until it was late in the Georgetown game and it became apparent Georgetown was going to win, which was delayed, and so it was late Friday night before it worked out that we had Wagner,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said. “In fact, [one of the assistant coaches] and I had been talking and at one point Friday he said I’m going to bed. We’ll figure it out tomorrow whenever this game ends, and I was like that’s fine. It’ll work out great.”

Bradshaw said the Thunderbirds’ offense reminds the Cougars of district foe Leander Glenn and their run-heavy, slot-T style.

The Thunderbirds (6-4, 5-2 in 12-5A-I) do pass more as quarterback Cameron Smith has thrown for 743 yards and 19 touchdown this season. Still, San Antonio Wagner prefers to run with three players rushing for 500 or more yards. Junior slotback Juan’Ye Taylor leads the group with 880 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 63 carries, while senior fullback Jeremiah Chery has run for 805 yards and seven TDs on 175 carries, and Smith has 636 yards and six TDs on 133 carries.

“It’s a little bit different from a coaching point of view with what Glenn did, but there are some similarities,” Pryor said. “It’s a largely compact, heavily run-based offense where you have to play assignment football.”

On the other side of the ball, Bradshaw said he and his teammates on the offensive line will have to handle Wagner’s athletic defensive front capable of making plays.

“I feel like we’ve been going through a lot of competition, and we’ve been bonding through the regular season, and I think we’ll be ready for anything,” Bradshaw said.

Overall, Pryor is concerned mainly with the Cougars sticking to their game plan, limiting big plays by the Thunderbirds and taking advantage of opportunities as they show up.

“As games get tight and teams are good, it may be one or two opportunities that presents itself to be a big play, whether it’s a touchdown by us or a sack or a turnover on defense or a good opportunity on special teams,” Pryor said. “Frequently in the playoffs, teams win when they take advantage of the opportunity when it arises, and we don’t know what that opportunity will be yet. We’ll determine that as the game unfolds, but we need to be ready to seize it.”