College Station football team preparing for speedy semifinal showdown with Veterans Memorial

Saturday’s football game at the Alamodome in San Antonio could break out into a track meet.

College Station quarterback Arrington Maiden and head coach Stoney Pryor have seen Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s speed and know the Cougars will have to match it.

“They’re a fast team, and they’re good,” Maiden said. “They’re in the state semifinals, so they’re really solid. They’re fast. They’ve got some size, and we do too. I think it’s a matchup game. I know we’re not looking to next week. We’re looking to right now, and that’s the opponent in front of us.”

The Cougars (12-2) will take on Veterans Memorial (12-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals.

The Eagles are led by dual-threat quarterback Elijah Durrette. The senior has thrown for 3,444 yards and 38 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and run for 746 yards and 10 more scores. Some of Durrette’s favorite targets have been seniors Isaac Rojas and Alejandro Guerrero and junior Christian Sabsook. All three of them have five or more TD catches this season. And the Eagles have a pair 1,000-yard rushers in senior Jayden Castaneda and junior Luke Moya. The duo has combined for 2,287 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground.

While Veterans Memorial is loaded with playmakers on offense, Maiden said College Station’s defense led by Kolton Griswold, Tony Hamilton, Harrison Robinson and Shane Bellows is ready for the challenge.

“[Defensive coordinator Chance Locklear] is a great coach, and I know he gives them a great plan,” Maiden said. “He’ also a great leader, and I know the defense really trusts him. And I know that key defensive leaders like Kolton, Tony, [Robinson], Shane and everyone on the defense has that dog mentality, and that’s what really gets them fired up. They’re great, man, especially when they play together. I’ve never seen anything like it. They’re not the biggest. They’re not the strongest, but they play together, and it’s special. It’s something to see.”

College Station’s offense, meanwhile, will also have to contend with a stingy Veterans Memorial defense. The Eagles have 15 interceptions and 31 sacks this season. Senior defensive end Joshua Frayre leads the team with seven sacks. Sabsook, one of numerous Eagles who play both ways, is tied with teammate Luke Johnson for the team lead in interceptions with four.

“Defensively, they like to bring a little more pressure than Smithson Valley did,” Pryor said. “Smithson Valley sort of played sound, solid ... we’re responsible for these areas and we’re going to lock these areas down. Corpus Christi, although they’re sound and solid, they try to bring some more heat, which on the one hand means we’ve got to do stuff quicker and with a little more sense of urgency. On the other hand, if we’re able to do that, sometimes that may create a crease that probably didn’t exist last week. I don’t know that we had a lot of lost yardage plays last week, but we definitely had a lot of plays that were at the line of scrimmage, because that’s kind of where they establish stuff. This week they want to bring a little more heat.”

With a stingy, tough defense waiting for him, Maiden says making the most of each possession will be critical.

“The biggest key is obviously execution,” Maiden said. “I think that’s what it really comes down to is making more plays than the other team and executing at a high level. That’ll get you the win.”

• NOTES — The other 5A-I state semifinal pits Aledo (12-2) against Longview (14-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kincaide Stadium in Dallas. Saturday’s winners will meet in the state championship game at 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.