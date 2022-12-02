College Station football team preparing for Saturday playoff matchup

College Station senior defensive back A.J. Tisdell has a unique perspective on this week’s playoff game.

The Wisconsin recruit knows that in the near future he will spend his weeks preparing for games on Saturday instead of Friday nights.

Tisdell and his teammates will get a taste of the college football experience when they take on Smithson Valley at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield in a Class 5A Division I state quarterfinal.

“It feels good because I’m going to be play on Saturdays eventually,” Tisdell said. “It’s going to be just like a new experience for us, just giving us more days to practice and compete and get better to compete and play on Saturday.”

College Station (11-2) hasn’t played on a Saturday since opening the regular season against Lucas Lovejoy in the Tom Landry Classic in Allen. Like College Station, Smithson Valley (12-1) has been playing on Friday nights in the playoffs but also opened the season on a Saturday against San Antonio Reagan.

College Station head coach Stoney Pryor says while he prefers playing on Fridays, the cards fell the way they did for a Saturday showdown this round. Pryor said that Smithson Valley was interested in playing at the Alamodome on Friday, but it would have been a long trip for the Cougars. They tried to find a suitable neutral site stadium and settled on Pflugerville and Saturday.

“If we played on Friday although I preferred that, if it wasn’t a neutral site and even if it is a neutral site, that’s a long way away for fans to go and the buses to go after a Friday game whichever way,” Pryor said. “... So Saturday works out fine.”

An added bonus of playing on Saturday is that it allows the Cougars more time to rest and recover from last week. It also allows them just an extra bit of time to get ready for Smithson Valley.

“It really helps me out just having to recover from last game and being able to watch more film and just practicing more and just getting things done more,” Tisdell said.

Tisdell added that after Friday’s practice and team dinner, he planned on spending some more time on his own watching film.

Pryor says that coming in Monday knowing that you aren’t playing until Saturday allows the coaching staff a “bonus” practice.

“Basically it gives us a bonus, which we take our bonus on Monday,” Pryor said. “So on Monday we came out, it was a considerably shorter practice. It was a lot of movement to help them still get loosened up from Friday’s game and some time to start to introduce what we wanted to do with Smithson Valley. But then on Tuesday, we had what we would call a Monday practice. ... It gets a little confusing with that, so I guess the Saturday part gives us that bonus day.”

The extra day of work could be a big boost for either team as Pryor feels that there are a lot of similarities between the squads.

Like College Station, Smithson Valley has some standout athletes who play both ways.

“Our offensive and defensive philosophies or play-calling I guess is slightly different of course,” Pryor said. “As far as a coaching mentality and a program mindset, it seems like there’s some similarities. They want to get their athletes in a position to be successful. They don’t want to put all their eggs in one basket. They want to mix some things up, and they have guys that can do that.

“If it becomes a game where it’s 3 yards and a cloud of dust, 4 yards and a cloud of dust, okay, they are very capable of methodically moving the football, getting first downs and scoring. And like I said on defense, they’ve just done a fantastic job of limiting scoring opportunities for opponents.”