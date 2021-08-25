College Station football team opens season against strong Hutto team

The College Station football team will get a gage of where its senior-laden squad stands very quickly this year.
The Cougars will open the season against Class 6A’s Hutto at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pflugerville’s Pfield. The game was moved up a day and to a neutral site earlier this month due to ongoing construction at Hutto Memorial Stadium, which won’t be ready to host teams until Week 8.
Despite the schedule change, the District 8-5A Division I Cougars are ready for their first test against the Hippos, who return 13 starters and enter the season with something to prove.
“I know the kids will be ready to play by Thursday,” Cougar head coach Steve Huff said. “Early in the year they’re biting to get going and get on a regular rhythm.”
Hutto went 4-5 overall in 2020 and had its six-year streak of playoff appearances snapped, but the Hippos return solid experience led by junior linebacker Brody Bujnoch and senior quarterback Grayson Doggett.
Bujnoch, the 6-foot-4 District 25-6A preseason defensive MVP, is coming off a 96-tackle season and is a versatile player who has played five different positions in his varsity career. He’ll lead the defense with 6-0 Jaylon Parkinson, who had 49 tackles last season.
Offensively, Doggett threw for 1,389 yards and 13 touchdown as junior. Doggett has talent surrounding him in speedy running backs Jalon Banks and Cyronn Miller (608 yards, 4 TDs), along with receivers Jairez Lambert and Gary Choice (383 yards, 2 TDs).
“Preseason games you want to see as good a competition as you can see, and the other part of that is seeing speed, and they definitely check both those boxes,” Huff said. “It’s a good, very proud football program. Coach [Brad] LaPlante does a great job.”
The Cougars are looking to create pressure defensively and find a rhythm early on offense, Huff said. College Station beat Hutto 55-14 last year at home and is hoping to replicate that success after returning the majority of its roster.
Jett Huff leads the offense in his second year as starting quarterback. He has playmakers at receiver in veterans Dalton Carnes, Houston Thomas and Traylen Suel with sophomore Kash Richter adding some depth at the position. Backs Marquise Collins, Bradley Jones and Nate Palmer lead the Cougars’ ground game.
Huff said the Cougars will have to limit penalties on offense after seeing too many in their scrimmage against Temple last week.
“They’re a high blitz defense, so we’ve got to be very sound up front, not make things too hard for the kids,” Huff said. “We’ve got to take care of the ball and make sure that you don’t give up field position by turning it over.”
College Station’s defense returns six starters led by linebacker Jaxson Slanker (143 tackles), Harrison Robinson and Byron Johnson. The Cougars can expect to see plenty of passes Thursday.
“[Hutto is] going to throw the ball around quite a bit,” Huff said. “They’re going to throw it deep, so we need to be tight in coverage and get things right, not have busted coverages, and when they do catch the ball, just make the open-field tackles. We got to be able to create pressure somehow on the quarterback, and at same time they have a good running game, so we have our hands full defensively.”
College Station also is looking for its special teams to make a difference.
“I think the No. 1 thing this early in the year is offense is offense and defense is defense, but special teams has to be on point,” Huff said. “This early in the year, that’s always big. It’s winning the field position battle with your special teams.”