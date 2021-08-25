College Station football team opens season against strong Hutto team

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Preseason games you want to see as good a competition as you can see, and the other part of that is seeing speed, and they definitely check both those boxes,” Huff said. “It’s a good, very proud football program. Coach [Brad] LaPlante does a great job.”

The Cougars are looking to create pressure defensively and find a rhythm early on offense, Huff said. College Station beat Hutto 55-14 last year at home and is hoping to replicate that success after returning the majority of its roster.

Jett Huff leads the offense in his second year as starting quarterback. He has playmakers at receiver in veterans Dalton Carnes, Houston Thomas and Traylen Suel with sophomore Kash Richter adding some depth at the position. Backs Marquise Collins, Bradley Jones and Nate Palmer lead the Cougars’ ground game.

Huff said the Cougars will have to limit penalties on offense after seeing too many in their scrimmage against Temple last week.

“They’re a high blitz defense, so we’ve got to be very sound up front, not make things too hard for the kids,” Huff said. “We’ve got to take care of the ball and make sure that you don’t give up field position by turning it over.”