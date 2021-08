The College Station football team will start its season against Hutto at Pflugerville’s Pfield on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m., a day earlier than scheduled due to ongoing construction at Hutto’s new stadium.

The schedule change was first reported by Texas Football’s Matt Stepp and was confirmed by Cougar head coach Steve Huff. Hutto’s first home game will be in Week 8 against Stony Point.