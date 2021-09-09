College Station football team hosts Magnolia in District 8-5A-I opener Friday

Magnolia is now leaning on senior Ross Choate at quarterback, receiver Tyler Leleux and Michael Carter in the backfield.

“They’re a good program, so offensively they have kids ready to go,” Huff said.

The Cougars’ offense will experience their first real test this season against the Bulldog defense, which brings back the majority of last year’s starters. College Station has averaged 787 yards of total offense through two games, and wide receiver Traylen Suel has already racked up six touchdowns, five of which came from Jett Huff’s passes.

Magnolia’s defense is led by all-district defensive MVP William Alexander, who had six tackles last week against Brenham. All-district first-teamers Cade Mathieu, Eliel Sandoval and Garrison Hefner also return, along with KC Curtis and John Alexander.

“[You have to] find ways to move the ball, hope you get some rhythm going and put some drives together,” Steve Huff said, “because they’re very capable, more than capable of stopping and changing ends of the field, and that’s the kind of thing you don’t want to happen.”