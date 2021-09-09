College Station football team hosts Magnolia in District 8-5A-I opener Friday

Things get real Friday night for the College Station football team.
The Cougars (2-0) outscored opponents 109-18 over two nondistrict games to start the season, which helped them reach No. 2 in the Class 5A Division I rankings behind powerhouse Denton Ryan. But the Cougars are starting from ground zero this week against Magnolia in their District 8-5A-I opener at 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium.
Magnolia (1-1) won 27-16 last season, handing College Station its only district loss of the season as the Cougars went on to win seven straight to finish second in 8-5A-I behind the Bulldogs. The Cougars haven’t forgotten last year’s road trip to Magnolia, but they’re also not dwelling on it.
“Currently they’re still district champs from last year,” College Station head coach Steve Huff said. “That’s something that we had to deal with last year and move forward, so it’s 0-0. It’s a great district matchup. We’ve got a very strong district, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be.”
College Station enters the game as 15-point favorites in the Harris Ratings as Magnolia still looks to fill holes after graduating four three-year starters on offense. That group includes offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff, who is now at Texas A&M, quarterback Travis Moore, running back Mitch Hall and tight end Ben Coligan. Combined the trio of Moore-Hall-Coligan accounted for 4,831 yards last year.
Magnolia is now leaning on senior Ross Choate at quarterback, receiver Tyler Leleux and Michael Carter in the backfield.
“They’re a good program, so offensively they have kids ready to go,” Huff said.
The Cougars’ offense will experience their first real test this season against the Bulldog defense, which brings back the majority of last year’s starters. College Station has averaged 787 yards of total offense through two games, and wide receiver Traylen Suel has already racked up six touchdowns, five of which came from Jett Huff’s passes.
Magnolia’s defense is led by all-district defensive MVP William Alexander, who had six tackles last week against Brenham. All-district first-teamers Cade Mathieu, Eliel Sandoval and Garrison Hefner also return, along with KC Curtis and John Alexander.
“[You have to] find ways to move the ball, hope you get some rhythm going and put some drives together,” Steve Huff said, “because they’re very capable, more than capable of stopping and changing ends of the field, and that’s the kind of thing you don’t want to happen.”
While College Station will look for consistency on both sides of the ball, the third phase of the game remains a serious focus for the Cougars, who used their special teams effectively in their first two wins.
“Special teams is going to be a big part, because of field position and where you are on the field,” Steve Huff said. “We had some really good field position last year and just did not take advantage of it, and then they made us pay for it.”
The Cougars have their eye on starting district 1-0 but realize it won’t be without some work, Steve Huff said.
“One game, although it can, it doesn’t always make or break in a big district like this,” he said. “But at the same time it’d be a lot better to get up [to the fieldhouse] on Saturday morning knowing you’re sitting at 1-0 in the district.”
NOTES — College Station will honor first responders on Friday. Starting at 6 p.m., fans can tour emergency vehicles and take photos with first responders. Before kickoff, four first responders from different services will join the captains for the coin toss.