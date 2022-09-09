College Station football team holds on for 45-35 win over Temple

If College Station football coach Stoney Pryor had been playing poker Friday night, he might’ve had a royal flush.

The Cougars’ first-year head man called offensive plays at a football game instead, but College Station’s well-timed gambles on fourth down in the first half resulted in touchdowns that paid off early in the Cougars’ 45-35 win over Temple at Cougar Stadium.

“Big games require big opportunities, and that can work either way,” said Pryor, who used to teach advanced placement statistics before taking over as head football coach. “Sometimes it comes out in your favor, and sometimes it doesn’t. Obviously, things worked out for the Cougs.”

Down 7-3 in the second quarter, College Station (2-1) went for it on fourth-and-3 at the Temple 28-yard line. The play was busted, but quarterback Arrington Maiden made something out of nothing, breaking a couple tackles and dashing 28 yards for a touchdown that gave the Cougars a 10-7 lead with 7:54 left in the half.

The Cougars faced fourth-and-9 at the Temple 35 on their next drive and went for it again. Maiden dropped back and delivered a touchdown pass to two-way player AJ Tisdell. The score put College Station ahead 17-7 at halftime.

“We have confidence in our players, and we want them to know that, but I think it also shows that our players have some confidence in what they’re trying to do, because confidence is different than being affirming or encouraging,” Pryor said. “With confidence, there’s belief and trust in their ability in what they can execute and their understanding, and I think that would speak volumes to the players as well.”

Maiden finished the game 17-of-26 passing for 231 yards. He had four total touchdowns in his second varsity start.

Pryor said Maiden has improved since College Station’s 52-27 loss to Lucas Lovejoy to open the season.

“Coming out of a half against Lovejoy, obviously that was a challenging half and a challenging game, and I thought he played well but had stuff to grow in,” Pryor said. “That was his first half of varsity football. Played better against Nolan Catholic. And then, obviously, Temple brought the heat and him getting used to that and stepping up in the pocket and being poised even when he’s running, even when he’s being pursued, I think he’s come a long way in this month of football.”

With running lanes hard to come by for Temple, the Wildcats turned to the air to make things interesting. Receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot caught 38- and 62-yard touchdown passes in the third quarter to cut College Station’s lead to 31-28 with 2:16 left in the period. Harrison-Pilot, a four-star recruit, finished the night with 10 catches for 225 yards.

The Cougar secondary clamped down in the fourth quarter. Temple completed just 6 of 18 passes in the final frame and threw two interceptions. College Station’s Chantz Johnson’s 45-yard interception return for a touchdown with 3:12 left put the Cougars ahead by three scores and dashed any hopes of a Wildcat comeback.

“I was excited for my boy,” Tisdell said of Johnson. “It was fun seeing him, seeing everybody make plays tonight.”

The Cougars scored touchdowns in all three phases. Tisdell took the opening kick of the second half 99 yards to the end zone. Conner Young also kicked a 30-yard field goal in the first quarter to give College Station an early 3-0 lead.

With nondistrict action over, College Station will have its bye next week before the Cougars begin District 11-5A-I action at home against Leander at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Pryor said he’s learned his team is full of fighters through the first three games of the year.

“There were some questions, obviously, that the kids had coming into the season, having a similar coaching staff but a new head coach and some new coaches on the staff,” Pryor said. “Obviously, we had some talented players who played for us last year that aren’t playing for us this year. ... I think understandably some people may have had some questions about how things would progress. I think our team shows they stick together. They work hard. They fight. They compete, and that’s really what you want to see out of a team.”