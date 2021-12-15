College Station football team has eyes on second state title in 5A-I matchup with Katy Paetow

Together, Paetow’s potent running and passing attacks have generated 53.9 points per game.

“They’re definitely proven in the running game and then turn around and they get big passes because of the play-action stuff,” Steve Huff said. “It’s like last week against Mansfield Summit, [which converted] some third-and-long multiple times. You’re talking about very good athletes making very good plays, which should be expected. You’re not going to be able to take them off the field every time.”

Meanwhile, Paetow’s tough defense is allowing just 10.9 points per contest with its only loss to Manvel 33-28 in Week 9. Linebackers Alex Kilgore, who has 106 tackles including 23 for loss, and Daymion Sanford (83 tackles, 25 TFLs) help lead the unit. Paetow’s secondary also has helped produce 22 interceptions with help from Kentrell Webb and Air Force recruits Michael Jordan and KJ Truehill.

College Station’s run through Region II in the playoffs — No. 5 Frisco Lone Star, No. 1 Denton Ryan and Frisco Wakeland — has proven it can handle playoff football. The Cougars, who were ranked No. 2 all season, outscored those three teams 126-77.