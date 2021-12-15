College Station football team has eyes on second state title in 5A-I matchup with Katy Paetow

For the past three weeks, the College Station football team has fought off second-half comeback attempts and adapted to scrappy defenses.
The Cougars will face one final test at 7 p.m. Friday, this time against Katy Paetow (14-1) in the Class 5A Division I state championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It’s the second state title appearance for College Station, which beat Aledo 20-19 for the 5A-II title in 2017 after just four years of playing varsity football.
“It’s still kind of surreal,” said College Station head coach Steve Huff, who has been with the program since its inception in 2013. “Things go so fast. It seems like it goes so slow but it goes so fast. Here we are going into our sixth week of postseason play, which is more than half of season. You just don’t stop.”
It’s been a long but fulfilling road to state for the Cougars, who are the only team in 5A-I still undefeated while outscoring opponents by an average score of 46-12. The mostly lopsided affairs have been powered by College Station’s large senior class and standout underclassman as they have racked up 7,003 total yards on offense and forced 22 turnovers on defense.
College Station’s balanced offense is built on a strong ground game behind the running back corps of junior Marquise Collins (2,667 yards, 37 touchdowns rushing), sophomore Nate Palmer (896-10) and senior Bradley Jones (187-3). The Cougars’ passing game — led by senior quarterback Jett Huff and receivers Houston Thomas, Traylen Suel and Dalton Carnes — compliments the run, averaging of 186.4 yards per game.
“These two classes have played together a lot,” Steve Huff said of the Cougars’ upperclassmen. “In Pop Warner ball through 7-on-7 and obviously in middle school you are in different grades. Then you come back together. It’s just a very competitive two groups of classes.”
For the Cougars’ 26 seniors, the road to state started after the win in 2017 as they watched from the stands as eighth graders.
“A bunch of them were there,” Steve Huff said. “I still remember a bunch went back the next year to watch games and be in that stadium and multiple kids saying we want to do that when we’re seniors. So for them to be able to have that come to reality and be able to play in this game is huge.”
Now on the big stage, the Cougars still have to get past Paetow, which is making its first state appearance in the program’s short four-year history. Similar to the Cougars, Paetow has relied heavily on its run game with running backs Jacob Brown (1,446 yards, 26 TDs rushing) and Damyrion Phillips (1,336-21) carrying the majority of the workload.
The Panthers are just as strong through the air thanks to senior quarterback CJ Dumas, who has thrown for 2,032 yards and 28 touchdowns this season. Dumas’ favorite target has been senior receiver Kole Wilson, who has 914 yards ad 14 touchdowns on 42 receptions.
Together, Paetow’s potent running and passing attacks have generated 53.9 points per game.
“They’re definitely proven in the running game and then turn around and they get big passes because of the play-action stuff,” Steve Huff said. “It’s like last week against Mansfield Summit, [which converted] some third-and-long multiple times. You’re talking about very good athletes making very good plays, which should be expected. You’re not going to be able to take them off the field every time.”
Meanwhile, Paetow’s tough defense is allowing just 10.9 points per contest with its only loss to Manvel 33-28 in Week 9. Linebackers Alex Kilgore, who has 106 tackles including 23 for loss, and Daymion Sanford (83 tackles, 25 TFLs) help lead the unit. Paetow’s secondary also has helped produce 22 interceptions with help from Kentrell Webb and Air Force recruits Michael Jordan and KJ Truehill.
College Station’s run through Region II in the playoffs — No. 5 Frisco Lone Star, No. 1 Denton Ryan and Frisco Wakeland — has proven it can handle playoff football. The Cougars, who were ranked No. 2 all season, outscored those three teams 126-77.
“Just to survive our region is a challenge,” Steve Huff said. “When you start writing down the teams that are in our region, you’re like oh my gosh,” Steve Huff said. “And [when] you’ve been able to get through that gauntlet ... I think you look at the challenges that are presented to you and knew they were going to be there. I expected nothing but four-quarter ballgames, and that is exactly what we tell the kids during the week. This is going to be a challenge and you should want it no other way.”
Regardless of Friday’s outcome, Steve Huff said he hopes the Cougars enjoy every moment of playing in the ultimate game.
“I tell the kids you need to look at the crowd when you come out,” he said. “You need to soak this in when you’re getting ready, because these opportunities don’t come along very often. So enjoy it. Go and just take a deep breath and take it all in. It’s the third game of the night, so there’s going to be a huge crowd there.”