The College Station football team knows where it wants to go this season and Thursday night got off on the right foot.

The Cougars hosted District 23-6A Pearland at Cougar Field for both schools’ lone preseason scrimmage before the regular season starts next week.

The teams opened with a controlled portion in which each team ran 12 plays with the first-teamers and later second-teamers on both offense and defense. The teams also did some special teams work before wrapping up the scrimmage with two 12-minute quarters of live play.

Overall, College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said the Cougars got in about 160 plays between the first-teamers and second-teamers.

“I thought it was a great scrimmage as far as the format,” Pryor said. “I think that Pearland is a talented ball club. I think they did some really good things. I think both [Pearland head coach BJ] Gotte and I came away thinking that was a great start to where we want to go this year. You definitely want to win, but you also want to be challenged, and I thought in that aspect it was great on both sides. They had times when they got the upper hand, and we did as well, so I think that’s extremely valuable.”

During the controlled portion, the Cougars got touchdowns from running backs Wilson Stapp and Aydan Martinez-Brown. Second-team junior quarterback Cade Corcoran and senior wide receiver Cody Dixon also linked up for a score to end the controlled portion.

The Cougars led live play at the end of the first 12-minute quarter thanks to a Martinez-Brown touchdown off a screen pass from Arrington Maiden. College Station’s Trey Stasney also kicked a field goal for a 10-7 lead. Gustavo Lopez kicked the extra points for College Station.

“I thought that Arrington looked sharp,” Pryor said. “I thought he made good decisions and threw the ball well. I think obviously Aydan looked pretty good on that long run, and I think he did some good things. Up front I was pleased with where our line was. We’ve still got some more work to do, but I was pleased on that.”

College Station ended the final 12-minute quarter on a high note with Corcoran connecting with senior wide receiver Jake Peveto for a score in the final two minutes. Pearland finished the live scrimmage leading 21-17.

“Our defensive line does a really good job of setting the tone there at the line of scrimmage, and I thought they did well,” Pryor said. “Secondary is one of those things you get tested sometimes, and I thought we had times where we looked pretty good. Certainty sometimes we need to finish making the play, but overall I thought it was a good scrimmage for us.”

The Cougars will open the regular season at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday in Allen against Lucas Lovejoy in the Tom Landry Classic. The teams met in the same event to open last season with Lovejoy winning 52-27.

“Lovejoy is really talented, and I think our district is really good across the board,” Pryor said. “So we wanted to play well last night, and I told the guys this before the game and followed it up afterwards: I hope this is the best game you’ve ever played, but I also hope that it’s the worst you play all year. I hope that it was good, and now we’ve got to build on that and progress, so we’ll see how we do with that, but I think the kids thought the same way. I thought they flew around, played hard, took some things away that we need to work on.

“At this point going into the first game of the year I would say we’re in a pretty good position. We’re not there yet by any stretch, and Lovejoy is going to be a great test, but certainly especially in nondistrict play, that’s exactly what we want is a good solid test to continue to get us ready for district play and hopefully the postseason.”