College Station football team falls to Aledo 52-14 in Class 5A Division I state title game

ARLINGTON — College Station’s hopes of winning a second state title seemed to be gone in the blink of an eye Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

A disastrous first half put the Cougars behind Aledo 35-0 at halftime of the Class 5A Division I state championship game, and the Bearcats kept their momentum in the second half en route to a 52-14 victory to claim a state record 11th title.

College Station’s season ends at 13-3 overall as the Cougars settled for state runner-up finish for the second straight year. Saturday’s defeat tied for their most-lopsided loss in school history.

“Aledo is a tough team to dig too deep of a hole, and we’ve played some really tough teams, and we haven’t dug a hole quite that deep, so the combination of that made it a pretty tall order,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said. “But I was really pleased with our kids for continuing to battle, and that’s exactly what I’d expect them to do. When we have an opportunity to play together, we’re going to maximize that opportunity, even if it looks like it’s not going to sway the final score or the final outcome.”

Aledo’s elusive quarterback Hauss Hejny hurt College Station in just about every way possible. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 175 yards and ran for 143 yards on 10 carries, the most dangerous ones on scrambles. Hejny had four total touchdowns and his efforts earned him the game’s offensive MVP award.

Hejny played just three quarters. Before he exited, he ran untouched for a 58-yard touchdown with 7:16 in the third quarter to put Aledo (14-2) ahead 42-0.

“Where Hauss has improved is his process of not getting in a hurry, going through his reads and finding the right spot to throw the football,” said Aledo coach Tim Buchanan, who began his career as an assistant at A&M Consolidated from 1988-93 under Ross Rogers. “He did a really good job of that tonight.”

Likewise, College Station’s scrappy offense couldn’t find a rhythm. The Cougars managed just 269 total yards to Aledo’s 497 and mustered just 72 in the disastrous first half.

College Station finally broke into Aledo territory twice in the third quarter, but both drives ended in turnovers as the Cougars fumbled at the Bearcat 29-yard line and threw an inception in the end zone.

“I thought we were pretty close on a bunch of things — we just couldn’t stack up some successes together, and when we had some successes, something would end that run or that opportunity or they’d have a big play,” Pryor said.

Aledo pushed its lead to 52-0 with 11:47 left in the fourth quarter on Brant Hayden’s 76-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Pope, who set a 5A state title game record for receiving yards with 228 on eight catches.

College Station scored two late touchdowns to prevent a shutout. Arrington Maiden found Paden Cashion for a 23-yard touchdown pass with 1:54 left then hit Cashion for a two-point conversion. After the Cougars recovered an onside kick, Maiden connected with Cashion again for an 11-yard touchdown pass as time expired.

“If there’s time on the clock, we want to do the best we can to be the best we can in that moment,” Pryor said.

Aledo elected to receive to start the game and went to work fast. The Bearcats marched 49 yards in five plays capped by Hejny’s 30-yard TD run less than two minutes into the game.

College Station fumbled on its opening drive, and the Bearcats extended their lead to 14-0 on a 3-yard TD run by Davhon Keys, who was pushed over the goal line in a scrum. The Cougars went three-and-out on their next drive, and Jake Gillespie’s 51-yard punt return set up Aledo at the College Station 15. College Station’s defense tried to dig in, but seven plays later, Keys again scored for the Bearcats, this time on a 1-yard run for a 21-0 lead with 3:42 left in the first quarter.

“Our thought process was if we can get a fast start and get them down, then it will make things a little bit easier for us, and it worked just like we thought,” Buchanan said.

The onslaught continued in the second quarter when Aledo started to turn to Pope. He caught his first touchdown pass of the game on third-and-goal at the College Station 7 with 10:00 left in the first half. Later, Pope caught a screen pass and raced up the middle of the field for a 51-yard touchdown catch. On both scoring plays, the Cougars almost had Hejny sacked but couldn’t pull him down.

“We gave them some short fields right there at the beginning, and they’re too powerful and dangerous to give them a short field, and they of course capitalized on those opportunities,” Pryor said. “Then we had some other things that didn’t go. They just didn’t fall. The successes weren’t back-to-back on our part, so we ended up with short drives on offense, and we’d do several good things on defense and give them a big play to stay in the drive or even score.”

Despite the lopsided loss, Pryor had an impressive debut in his first season as head coach after spending the previous 10 years as the Cougars’ offensive coordinator and running backs coach. He said the Cougars were blessed to have a chance to be playing in the last game of the year.

“At some point I told them we’re obviously disappointed in the medal that we got today, because we wanted the other medal,” Pryor said, “but at some point we’ll look back on this and be just so tickled for these kids, this program, this community to get to this point to represent College Station at the highest level.”

GALLERY: HS FB - College Station vs Aledo State Championship