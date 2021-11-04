College Station football team facing Magnolia West in top 10 matchup for District 8-5A-I title

The second-ranked College Station football team has secured a first-round home game in the Class 5A Division I playoffs, but the Cougars still have a championship to play for before the postseason begins.
College Station (9-0, 7-0) will meet 10th-ranked Magnolia West (9-0, 7-0) for the District 8-5A Division I title at 7 p.m. Friday in Magnolia.
College Station and Magnolia West are two of three teams still undefeated in 5A-I’s top 10, but neither program has won a district title since 2017 when the Cougars went on to win state.
“We’re definitely playing for something bigger this week, because it comes down to the district title,” College Station head coach Steve Huff said. “It comes down to one ballgame, which is really nice. ... So the message to the kids is just that. It’s a championship ballgame, but we’re not going to blow it out of proportion.”
The Cougars were projected to win 8-5A-I by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football before the season started with Magnolia West predicted to finish fourth. The Mustangs quickly became a frontrunner despite having a young offense and new head coach.
Magnolia West beat 13-5A-II’s Brenham and 12-6A’s Temple in nondistrict play before rattling off seven straight wins in district, including two close encounters with Magnolia 21-14 and New Caney 31-24, who are tied for third place in the league standings.
First-year head coach Ben McGehee has used veteran tailback Hunter Bilbo (1,229 yards rushing, 17 TDs) and quarterback Brock Dalton (1,099 yards passing, 15 TD passes) to generate an offense averaging 37.4 points per game. Running back Kai Aroca (708-8 rushing) and wide receiver Colton Adcox (28 receptions, 409 yards, 4 TDs) also add depth to the Mustang offense.
“It’s just a real steady team,” Huff said.
Magnolia West’s defense returned seven starters and is allowing just 14.2 points per game. It’s a clear change from last year’s 4-6 team that broke the Mustangs’ 10-season playoff streak.
Huff said College Station will have to win the battle in the trenches Friday to have success against Magnolia West.
“I think it’ll be real crucial, the interior, and it is in most games, but I think definitely with their defense,” Huff said. “They’re very strong, a lot of returners right in that area in the middle, and then offensively they have kids back. I think that’s going to be a main portion of the ballgame, no doubt about it.”
College Station is averaging 488.6 yards per game, while allowing just 150.1. Huff’s son Jett Huff leads the offense with 1,908 yards and 31 TDs passing. Receivers Traylen Suel, Dalton Carnes and Houston Thomas have combined for 1,543 yards and 24 TDs receiving. Junior running back Marquise Collins has rushed for 1,255 yards and 17 TDs, followed by backups Nate Palmer and Bradley Jones.
Jaxson Slanker leads College Station on defense with 102, and the unit hasn’t allowed any points in the last three games.
“You obviously want to go out and play a good game and make sure you’re getting better this time of the year before you go into the playoffs,” Steve Huff said. “There’s a little different twist on it this week.”
The 45-mile trek will be the shortest road trip in district play for College Station, which travelled to New Caney Porter (95 miles) and Lufkin (122 miles) earlier this season.
“This is a lot shorter, so hopefully our crowd will show up over there, because I know they’ll have a big crowd,” Steve Huff said. “They have a great following, so it’ll be a great atmosphere for high school football.”
• NOTES — McGehee was the head coach at Sweetwater for four years before replacing Blake Joseph at Magnolia West. Joseph took a job as the quarterbacks coach at North Texas. Joseph played quarterback at Bryan and served as Magnolia West’s offensive coordinator under former head coach JD Berna before taking over in 2019.