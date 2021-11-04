College Station football team facing Magnolia West in top 10 matchup for District 8-5A-I title

The second-ranked College Station football team has secured a first-round home game in the Class 5A Division I playoffs, but the Cougars still have a championship to play for before the postseason begins.

College Station (9-0, 7-0) will meet 10th-ranked Magnolia West (9-0, 7-0) for the District 8-5A Division I title at 7 p.m. Friday in Magnolia.

College Station and Magnolia West are two of three teams still undefeated in 5A-I’s top 10, but neither program has won a district title since 2017 when the Cougars went on to win state.

“We’re definitely playing for something bigger this week, because it comes down to the district title,” College Station head coach Steve Huff said. “It comes down to one ballgame, which is really nice. ... So the message to the kids is just that. It’s a championship ballgame, but we’re not going to blow it out of proportion.”

The Cougars were projected to win 8-5A-I by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football before the season started with Magnolia West predicted to finish fourth. The Mustangs quickly became a frontrunner despite having a young offense and new head coach.