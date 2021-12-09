College Station football team faces another stiff test in 5A-I state semifinals

Summit also has a stout defense, which grabbed four interceptions in last week’s win over Colleyville Heritage. Huff said College Station will have to remain balanced on offense, while adapting to any game-time challenges.

The Cougars struggled to find a rhythm in the first half against Denton Ryan with the Raiders loading the box to contain leading rusher Marquise Collins and fellow backs Nate Palmer and Bradley Jones. But gains of 10 yards or more from quarterback Jett Huff’s passes opened up zones for Collins and led to the Cougars’ last three TDs, including the game-winner with 8:53 left in the fourth quarter.

“It’s kind of a chess match, just like it was last week,” Huff said. “They do play really good defense, very athletic and have been just getting after people on the offensive side of the ball. They’re pretty comfortable in what they do, so it’s not like you have to go looking for them. They’re going to be there, and we’ve got to execute our game plan.”

The Cougars enter the matchup as 14-point favorites, according to the Harris Ratings, but the matchup involves a bit of the unknown. Huff’s message to his team remains the same: Take each playoff opponent one at a time and nothing for granted.

“[Summit’s] been deep in the playoffs, but we’ve never played them before, so to me every week is definitely a new week,” Huff said. “It’s not like you’re planning your district [and] you played them last year. ... Everything’s new each week and a new challenge.”

