College Station football team faces another stiff test in 5A-I state semifinals

If given grades for the past four weeks of the Class 5A Division I playoffs, the College Station football team would have an A+ report card.
The Cougars have outscored opponents 175-87 with big wins over No. 5 Frisco Lone Star and No. 1 Denton Ryan to add their first 5A-I Region II crown to the school’s growing trophy case.
But in order to take the final test of the season, College Station (14-0) will have to churn out one more solid performance against Mansfield Summit at 7 p.m. Friday in the 5A-I state semifinals at Waco Midway’s Panthers Stadium.
“You get that big win [last week], then you have to come right back down and say OK that’s just a level of it,” College Station head coach Steve Huff said. “Now we’ve got to go over to the next one.”
With a win, the Cougars will earn their second state title game appearance and will face the winner of Katy Paetow vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff for the championship at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The obstacle facing the Cougars is a big one, however. The Jaguars (11-3) have proven playoff tough for the second straight year, both times reaching the state semifinals without earning the top seed in their district. They finished fourth in District 4-5A Division I last year but got hot in the postseason, winning four straight before falling to Denton Ryan 49-35 to finish the year at 8-5.
Summit reloaded this season after losing five NCAA Division I signees. The Jaguars went 6-1 in 4-5A-I with its only loss to district champion Colleyville Heritage, which the Jaguars beat 21-9 in the state quarterfinals last week.
Senior quarterback David Hopkins leads the Jaguars behind an experienced offensive line that has paved the way for 1,181 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground in the playoffs. Hopkins, the district’s preseason offensive MVP according to Texas Football, has thrown for 362 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in the postseason.
Defensively, the Cougars will look to play a clean game in the secondary, Huff said. College Station is allowing just 217.9 yards per game, but Denton Ryan — a run-heavy team — capitalized on open fields and scored on a 36-yard touchdown pass and a 59-yard TD run to take a 21-20 lead early in the fourth quarter. Summit likes to lean on the run but will look to exploit cracks in defenses with short passes.
“[Summit] brings guys in and out of ball games, so they have great confidence in three of their running backs it looks like,” Huff said. “I think part of it is the passing game. They can take a short one and turn it into something long very quickly. Tackling in the open field is very crucial, because last week they had one short pass that turned into a 65 or 70-yard touchdown.”
Summit also has a stout defense, which grabbed four interceptions in last week’s win over Colleyville Heritage. Huff said College Station will have to remain balanced on offense, while adapting to any game-time challenges.
The Cougars struggled to find a rhythm in the first half against Denton Ryan with the Raiders loading the box to contain leading rusher Marquise Collins and fellow backs Nate Palmer and Bradley Jones. But gains of 10 yards or more from quarterback Jett Huff’s passes opened up zones for Collins and led to the Cougars’ last three TDs, including the game-winner with 8:53 left in the fourth quarter.
“It’s kind of a chess match, just like it was last week,” Huff said. “They do play really good defense, very athletic and have been just getting after people on the offensive side of the ball. They’re pretty comfortable in what they do, so it’s not like you have to go looking for them. They’re going to be there, and we’ve got to execute our game plan.”
The Cougars enter the matchup as 14-point favorites, according to the Harris Ratings, but the matchup involves a bit of the unknown. Huff’s message to his team remains the same: Take each playoff opponent one at a time and nothing for granted.
“[Summit’s] been deep in the playoffs, but we’ve never played them before, so to me every week is definitely a new week,” Huff said. “It’s not like you’re planning your district [and] you played them last year. ... Everything’s new each week and a new challenge.”