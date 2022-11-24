College Station football team excited for rematch with Georgetown in regionals

College Station wide receiver Brooks DeWitt called it a wake up call.

The last time College Station played Georgetown, the Cougars entered with a perfect 4-0 record in District 11-5A Division I play, but they left Birkelbach Field that night no longer undefeated after suffering a 49-38 loss.

It was a tale of two halves that night as College Station trailed 35-3 at halftime before rallying to make it a game in the second half.

“It was definitely a wake up call, because just off the bat we were hit pretty hard, but we started coming back in the second half,” DeWitt said. “I feel like now we know what we need to do is just right off the bat play fast.”

The Cougars have reeled off four straight wins since falling to the Eagles, topping A&M Consolidated and Pflugerville Hendrickson to earn a share of the district championship and beating San Antonio Wagner and Angleton to open the playoffs.

Now the Cougars (10-2) get another crack at Georgetown (10-2) as the 11-5A-I co-champions will meet regional round of the playoffs at 6 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium.

“We came off with a pretty tough loss last time we played them, and it’s pretty exciting to play them again, because we know what we need to fix, and I think we’re going to be pretty prepared,” DeWitt said.

Georgetown also has been on a roll, winning eight straight with playoff victories over New Braunfels Canyon 21-10 and Magnolia West 55-22. Georgetown junior quarterback Noah Booras completed 20 of 24 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns last week against Magnolia West, while senior wide receivers’ Drayden Dickmann and Marquis Dominguez each had over 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Andrew Petter also ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.

None of those players or the stats that they put up comes as a shock to the Cougars. With a month between games, the two teams are pretty familiar with each other.

“We know their players,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said. “We know how they line up to what we do. We know how they got us last time, and of course, they know how we got them last time. So it’s really a chess match with human beings as we try to organize things and scheme things to be successful against them and knowing full well that they’re doing the exact same thing against us. Largely the players in the game are fairly consistent. Some minor roles have changed in that month since we played them, but it’s not two different teams. It’s two teams that have grown and evolved for a month. It’ll be a great game.”

With that high level of familiarity, one of the things DeWitt is hoping can give the Cougars an edge is the energy they bring.

“To come out with a win, I think we’re going to need to start out pretty hot at the beginning,” DeWitt said. “We’re going to need to start out fast, play as a team ... even if you’re not in, just being on the sideline keeping it just like a party on the side, keeping it loud and cheering on everybody even if you do something bad, just focus on the next play.”