Compared to a season ago, this year’s spring football practice for the College Station Cougars was a piece of cake.

Last spring, Stoney Pryor was stepping into a new role as the Cougars’ head coach with a mostly revamped staff working under him. Six assistant coaches had joined former head coach Steve Huff, who left College Station for Decatur last offseason, and their departure left Pryor with holes to fill on his staff.

Despite the confusion that can come with that much transition, skipping spring practice last year was never in question for the Cougars. There might have been questions about what the team would look like, but Pryor said he believes the Cougars have participated in spring ball every year since moving up to Class 5A and he wanted to maintain that tradition.

“We were kind of thin in the coaching department, but our kids needed the spring to see even with the coaching football changes that things would work just fine,” Pryor said. “It would all be good. So this spring comparatively was much easier. We had our full coaching contingency, and it was a much smoother spring and a really good one.”

Now as Pryor heads into his second season as a head varsity football coach, he says the 18 spring practices allowed by the UIL are important for players’ retention from the fall and for giving the team a chance to see what things will be like without its former senior leaders.

“In their mind, the season was just with all of those guys ... well, half or more of them were seniors,” Pryor said. “And so how are we going to perform without those guys? It’s not just a discussion piece. We’ve got to figure that out. I like having that spring, because it gives the players and the coaches a chance to see are these kids going to be able to step into that role. Is it too much for a certain kid?

“And it gives us some things to work on during the summer. It gives the kids some things to work on, just for them to actually see, OK, if I want to be the starter now, I’ve got to get stronger. I’ve got to get faster. I’ve got to get better with my first step. I’ve got to get better hands. I’ve got to get better feet ... whatever it happens to be.”

Pryor said he also likes to use the extra time like a scientist in a laboratory by trying out different things without the pressure of a game. And while the Cougars have a lot more work to do before the season begins in August, the early results from the spring and start of the summer have been positive.

Pryor said the Cougars saw solid spring work from defensive linemen D’Andre Harwell, Malik Cotton and Cinco Deegear, all returners from last season’s team. Along with them, safety Tony Hamilton also shined on defense, and Pryor pointed out that some of last season’s juniors began the process of taking on bigger leadership roles at the end of College Station’s 2022 run to the 5A state title game, a transition that hit full steam this spring for the rising seniors.

The offense also had a good spring as the skill position players qualified for this week’s state 7-on-7 tournament, showing off their chemistry that they built last season. Pryor also credited Harper Hall and Cristian Lopez for stepping up on the offensive line since the pair are two of the few returners on last year’s senior-heavy line.

• NOTES — The Cougars started their strength and conditioning program on June 5, and it will run for seven weeks. College Station’s strength and conditioning regimen involves every student-athlete in boys and girls sports with it all taking part at the same time. ... College Station’s freshmen will start fall football practice on July 31 while the 10th through 12th graders will begin Aug. 7. ... College Station is coming off back-to-back 5A state title game appearances and a 13-3 overall record last season. The Cougars went 6-1 last season in District 11-5A Division I and earned a share of the district title with Georgetown and rival A&M Consolidated.