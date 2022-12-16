College Station football team embracing underdog role ahead of Class 5A-I final

The College Station Cougars know they’re the underdog this Saturday, but it’s a position they don’t mind being in. The way they see it, every game starts off the same and anything can happen.

“The [players have] kind of embraced that idea, and we’ve played with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder, and I think that’s a great way to play,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said. “It keeps you from being complacent. There’s plenty of games where we have not been favored, and the game will start 0-0 without regard to who thinks what will happen.”

College Station (13-2) will meet perennial power Aledo (13-2) for the Class 5A Division I state championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Ten-time state champion Aledo is a 14-point favorite according to the Harris Ratings, but the Cougars have thrived playing with an underdog mentality.

“We’re going to have to go earn it,” Pryor said. “We’re going to have to do things the right way. If we don’t work, if we don’t put in the effort, if we don’t concentrate and focus on the job at hand, we won’t win, but we’re very capable of winning.”

College Station is back in the 5A-I state title game for the second straight year. Katy Paetow slipped past the Cougars 27-24 in overtime in last year’s game.

Now the Cougars return and are facing a team they’ve had success against in the past. The Cougars and Bearcats met for the 5A-II state title in 2017 with College Station holding on for a 20-19 victory.

Five years later, it’s an entirely new set of players hoping to etch their names in the record books.

For the Bearcats, quarterback Hauss Hejny leads Aledo. The dual-threat quarterback has thrown for 1,908 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions and run for 1,134 yards and 13 touchdowns on 112 carries.

“They’re a pretty fast team,” College Station linebacker Shane Bellows said. “They have a quarterback who used to play receiver, so he likes to run the ball. We’ve really been looking at containing him and not letting him run the ball, and that will kind of slow their game down a little bit.”

Hejny has plenty of help, and Bellows said the overall speed of the Bearcats’ offense is what makes it hard to stop, adding that Aledo’s players don’t stop fighting for yards, so wrapping up and tackling them in the legs is going to be a key factor.

“We’re just going to have to hit them hard,” Bellows said. “The best way to stop speed is by hitting them. I think we do that. I think we contain the quarterback well, don’t let him run the ball. I think that will help us a lot, put them in those third down and long situations, make them throw the ball. We’ve got [cornerback] A.J. Tisdell out there and Isiah [Pennygraph] and two really good safeties, so I think the ball in the air will favor toward us.”

On the other side of the ball, Pryor’s big emphasis has been executing and moving the ball methodically. If the Cougars can pick up first downs and avoid minus plays, it will keep the stakes from seemingly getting too high and the margins too slim.

The Cougars started out a little slowly in their 33-7 state semifinal win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on offense but picked things up in the second half with 20 unanswered points.

Sophomore running back Aydan Martinez-Brown leads College Station on the ground with 2,061 yards and 22 touchdowns on 306 carries. Junior quarterback Arrington Maiden has thrown for 2,137 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 56.9% of his passes (178 of 313). He’s had just four interceptions. Sophomore Jackson Verdugo leads a deep group of receivers with 53 catches for 872 yards and seven TDs.

“Being able to execute I think is the key thing,” Pryor said of his offense. “I don’t think we have to play like Super Bowl champs because we’re a high school team. We need to play a little bit better than we’ve played the previous week, which is what we’ve done before and done before and done before. These are just two really good teams, either of which can execute and succeed. Definitely we want to make sure we put our best foot forward in our execution offensively or defensively or special teams wise.”