 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

College Station football team embracing underdog role ahead of Class 5A-I final

  • 0

The College Station Cougars know they’re the underdog this Saturday, but it’s a position they don’t mind being in. The way they see it, every game starts off the same and anything can happen.

“The [players have] kind of embraced that idea, and we’ve played with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder, and I think that’s a great way to play,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said. “It keeps you from being complacent. There’s plenty of games where we have not been favored, and the game will start 0-0 without regard to who thinks what will happen.”

College Station (13-2) will meet perennial power Aledo (13-2) for the Class 5A Division I state championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Ten-time state champion Aledo is a 14-point favorite according to the Harris Ratings, but the Cougars have thrived playing with an underdog mentality.

People are also reading…

“We’re going to have to go earn it,” Pryor said. “We’re going to have to do things the right way. If we don’t work, if we don’t put in the effort, if we don’t concentrate and focus on the job at hand, we won’t win, but we’re very capable of winning.”

College Station is back in the 5A-I state title game for the second straight year. Katy Paetow slipped past the Cougars 27-24 in overtime in last year’s game.

Now the Cougars return and are facing a team they’ve had success against in the past. The Cougars and Bearcats met for the 5A-II state title in 2017 with College Station holding on for a 20-19 victory.

Five years later, it’s an entirely new set of players hoping to etch their names in the record books.

For the Bearcats, quarterback Hauss Hejny leads Aledo. The dual-threat quarterback has thrown for 1,908 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions and run for 1,134 yards and 13 touchdowns on 112 carries.

“They’re a pretty fast team,” College Station linebacker Shane Bellows said. “They have a quarterback who used to play receiver, so he likes to run the ball. We’ve really been looking at containing him and not letting him run the ball, and that will kind of slow their game down a little bit.”

Hejny has plenty of help, and Bellows said the overall speed of the Bearcats’ offense is what makes it hard to stop, adding that Aledo’s players don’t stop fighting for yards, so wrapping up and tackling them in the legs is going to be a key factor.

“We’re just going to have to hit them hard,” Bellows said. “The best way to stop speed is by hitting them. I think we do that. I think we contain the quarterback well, don’t let him run the ball. I think that will help us a lot, put them in those third down and long situations, make them throw the ball. We’ve got [cornerback] A.J. Tisdell out there and Isiah [Pennygraph] and two really good safeties, so I think the ball in the air will favor toward us.”

On the other side of the ball, Pryor’s big emphasis has been executing and moving the ball methodically. If the Cougars can pick up first downs and avoid minus plays, it will keep the stakes from seemingly getting too high and the margins too slim.

The Cougars started out a little slowly in their 33-7 state semifinal win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on offense but picked things up in the second half with 20 unanswered points.

Sophomore running back Aydan Martinez-Brown leads College Station on the ground with 2,061 yards and 22 touchdowns on 306 carries. Junior quarterback Arrington Maiden has thrown for 2,137 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 56.9% of his passes (178 of 313). He’s had just four interceptions. Sophomore Jackson Verdugo leads a deep group of receivers with 53 catches for 872 yards and seven TDs.

“Being able to execute I think is the key thing,” Pryor said of his offense. “I don’t think we have to play like Super Bowl champs because we’re a high school team. We need to play a little bit better than we’ve played the previous week, which is what we’ve done before and done before and done before. These are just two really good teams, either of which can execute and succeed. Definitely we want to make sure we put our best foot forward in our execution offensively or defensively or special teams wise.”

CAPSULE LOOK

Class 5A Division I state championship

College Station Cougars vs. Aledo Bearcats, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, 11 a.m. Saturday

Thus far: Aledo (13-2, 8-0 in 3-5A-I): Dallas Parish Episcopal 17-24; Denton Guyer 14-44; Justin Northwest 49-20; Azle 55-20; Saginaw 73-7; The Colony 52-7; FW South Hills 68-0; Burleson Centennial 64-21; Denton Ryan 35-21; FW Brewer 47-6; Killeen Shoemaker 37-0; Lubbock Cooper 45-21; Midlothian 27-21; Burleson Centennial 42-21; Longview 17-14

College Station (13-2, 6-1 in 11-5A-I): Lucas Lovejoy 27-52; Fort Worth Nolan 52-7; Temple 45-35; Leander 38-10; Georgetown East View 66-10; Cedar Park 17-0; Leander Glenn 27-24 2 OTs; Georgetown 38-49; A&M Consolidated 38-28; Pflugerville Hendrickson 42-14; San Antonio Wagner 37-19; Angleton 27-20; Georgetown 52-28; Smithson Valley 26-21; Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 33-7

Harris Ratings: Aledo by 14

Statistics: Aledo — Hauss Henry 1,908 passing (104-171, 60.8%, 18 TDs, 7 int. & 112-1,134 rushing, 10.1, 13 TDs); Hawk Patrick Daniels 180-1,319 rushing, 7.3, 20 TDs; Jalen Pope 56-1,023 receiving, 18.3, 11 TDs; 87-514 rushing, 5.9, 13 TDs; Ryan Cox 89-440 rushing, 4.9, 3 TDs; Tyson Timms 15-319 receiving, 13.9, 3 TDs; Kaydon Finley 19-385 receiving, 20.3, 6 TDs; Gavin Olenjack 15-330 receiving, 22.0, 2 TDs.

College Station – Arrington Maiden 2,137 passing (216-313, 56.9%, 16 TDs, 4 int.); Ayden Martinez-Brown 306-2,061 rushing, 6.7, 22 TDs & 29-331 receiving, 11.4, 4 TDs; Anthony Trevino 79-350 rushing, 4.4, 4 TDs; Beau Kortan 41-399 receiving, 9.7, 2 TDs; Zach Dang 32-298 receiving, 9.3, 2 TDs & 63-398 rushing, 6.3, 6 TDs; Paden Cashion 27-286, 10.6, 2 TDs; Jackson Verdugo 53-872 receiving, 16.5, 7 TDs; Harrison Robinson 150 tackles; Tony Hamilton 121 tackles & 4 int.; Jayden Bellows 111 tackles; Chantz Johnson 78 tackles; Kolton Griswold 72 tackles; D’Andar Harwell 78 tackles; Cinco Deegear 63 tackles; Connor Young 9-14 FGs & 37.2 punting avg.; AJ Tisdell 12 KOR-441, 36.8; 9 PR-172, 19.1 & 19-292 receiving, 15.4, 3 TDs & 61 tackles; Shane Bellows 62 tackles; Jaxon Edwards 60 tackles

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Et cetera: Aledo has won 10 state titles, the most in UIL history. Carthage won its ninth Friday to tie Celina, Mart and Southlake Carroll. Aledo’s first title was in 1998 (4A-I, 14-7 over Cuero). Others were 2009 5A-II 35-21 over Brenham; 2010 5A-II 69-34 over La Marque; 2011 5A-II 49-28 over Manvel; 2013 5A-II 38-10 over Brenham; 2014 5A-II 49-45 over Temple; 2016 5A-II 24-16 over Calallen; 2018 5A-II 55-17 over Fort Bend Marshall; 2019 5A-II 45-42 over FB Marshall; and 2020 5A-II 56-21 over Crosby. Aledo in 1974 lost to Grapeland 19-18 in the 3A title game and in 2017 lost to College Station 20-19 in the 5A-II title game. Aledo lost to South Oak Cliff in the regional semifinals, its earliest exit since 2012. ... Aledo coach Tim Buchanan is 280-57-3 in two stints with the Bearcats from 1993-to present, winning seven state titles. He was the school’s athletics director from 2014-18. Buchanan was an assistant at A&M Consolidated under Ross Rogers before being hired at Aledo. ... Aledo was ranked third and College Station 10th in Texas Football’s last regular-season poll. Longview was first and Mansfield Timberview second. Timberview lost to Longview (37-21), which lost to Aledo last week. .. Aledo 280-pound DT Ansel Din-Mbuh is pledged to Washington State. Offensive lineman Isaac Sohn is headed to UTSA and WR Pope to Air Force. College Station’ Tisdell, the state’s 155th-best prospect by 247sports.com, has pledged to Wisconsin. Cougar LB Johnson is rated the state’s 141st-best prospect.

— ROBERT CESSNA

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert