College Station football team beats Hutto 59-11 to open season

PFLUGERVILLE — The College Station football team let the scoreboard do the talking Thursday night as the Cougars opened their season with a lopsided 59-11 victory over Class 6A’s Hutto at Pflugerville’s Pfield.
The game was decided by halftime thanks mostly to the Cougars’ defense, which held the Hippos to just four first downs and 77 total yards in the first half. Hutto didn’t cross the 50-yard line until after halftime.
“That was the difference in the game early,” College Station head coach Steve Huff said. “It kept us in good field position the entire first half, and those guys really played their tails off.”
College Station stunted Hutto’s passing game early, holding senior quarterback Grayson Doggett to 99 yards as he completed just 13 of 25 passes. The Hippos tried to lean on returning running back Jaylon Banks, who couldn’t find room through the Cougars’ wall of linebackers. Banks ran for 42 yards on 13 carries.
“You never know until you play a full game, but the kids played really physical tonight,” Huff said.
Huff said College Station had a “complete performance” with all three units making an impact, and that included two early big plays on special teams.
College Station’s Mason Cashion returned the opening kickoff 38 yards to Hutto’s 37-yard line. Quarterback Jett Huff connected with Houston Thomas on an 11-yard touchdown pass four plays for a 7-0 lead.
College Station forced Hutto to punt on its first possession, and Traylen Suel showed off his speed with a 81-yard punt return for a TD.
Defense and special teams helped College Station start four possessions in Hutto territory over the first three quarters.
“This early in the year, special teams is huge,” Huff said.
The offense took advantage of the good field position and built a 28-0 lead in the first quarter with Marquise Collins scoring the final two TDs on runs of 15 and 5 yards.
Huff found his receivers in the second quarter and threw three more TD passes despite pressure from Hutto’s defense led by 6-foot-4 linebacker Brody Bujnoch. Huff found Suel twice in the end zone on 23- and 8-yard passes. Huff also connected with Dalton Carnes on a hefty 30-yard TD pass following a 15-yard College Station holding penalty.
“Hutto is a real press, hard man style defense and they limit the stuff you can do quick, so the kids had to get clean releases tonight, and they did a good job of that,” Steve Huff said. “Hutto’s defense is very physical, very fast, and we were fortunate to get stuff going early tonight, which I think changed the game.”
The Cougars had seven penalties for 85 yards, something Steve Huff said will need to be addressed.
College Station’s Dawson Schremp kicked a 39-yard field goal for the lone points in the third quarter. Hutto got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter when Doggett found Gary Choice for a 1-yard TD pass with 11:55 left. Backup quarterback William Hammond then connected with Jeremiah Patterson for the two-point conversion to cut College Station’s lead to 52-8.
Running back Nate Palmer ran for a 40-yard TD to end the Cougars’ scoring, and Hutto’s Evan Guiterrez added a 28-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Collins finished with 150 yards on 18 carries, followed by Palmer with 99 yards on nine carries. Huff completed 10 of 16 passes for 137 yards with receivers Carnes and Suel combining for 67 yards receiving.