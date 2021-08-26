College Station football team beats Hutto 59-11 to open season

College Station forced Hutto to punt on its first possession, and Traylen Suel showed off his speed with a 81-yard punt return for a TD.

Defense and special teams helped College Station start four possessions in Hutto territory over the first three quarters.

“This early in the year, special teams is huge,” Huff said.

The offense took advantage of the good field position and built a 28-0 lead in the first quarter with Marquise Collins scoring the final two TDs on runs of 15 and 5 yards.

Huff found his receivers in the second quarter and threw three more TD passes despite pressure from Hutto’s defense led by 6-foot-4 linebacker Brody Bujnoch. Huff found Suel twice in the end zone on 23- and 8-yard passes. Huff also connected with Dalton Carnes on a hefty 30-yard TD pass following a 15-yard College Station holding penalty.

“Hutto is a real press, hard man style defense and they limit the stuff you can do quick, so the kids had to get clean releases tonight, and they did a good job of that,” Steve Huff said. “Hutto’s defense is very physical, very fast, and we were fortunate to get stuff going early tonight, which I think changed the game.”