College Station football team advances to first state championship since 2017

College Station recovered the onside kick at its own 33-yard line and ran out the clock.

“We dialed up a ton of pressure in that fourth quarter to try to get [Hopkins] on his heels,” Steve Huff said. “Then they make the great play in the end zone, but the pressure the kids kept on him was definitely the difference in the ballgame at the end.”

The Cougars set the tone in the first quarter, scoring on its first two possessions and forcing Summit to turn over the ball on downs twice to make for a quick period.

After Collins’ opening score, Jett Huff found Traylen Suel on a 14-yard TD pass across the middle on third-and-6 for a 14-0 lead with 5:53 left in the first quarter. But College Station’s offense started to waver, punting on its final two possessions of the first half despite rushing for 89 yards over the two drives that were cut short by penalties.

“We came up with big plays when we needed it,” Jett Huff said. “We’re going to have to play better next week, obviously. ... It felt like right before halftime if we hadn’t got those penalties on those drives, they couldn’t stop us.”