College Station football team advances to first state championship since 2017

WACO — As the second-ranked College Station football team raised the Class 5A Division I state semifinal trophy in the air, the Cougar seniors soaked in the moment as their longtime dream of making it to the championship game become reality.
“It’s everything we’ve really ever worked for since we were young,” quarterback Jett Huff said, adding that the group has played together since third grade. “I’ve said it a thousand times, but this group has been together for years. ... It’s everything to us.”
But earning their 15th straight victory didn’t come easy for the veteran Cougars, who fought off a late comeback attempt by Mansfield Summit with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to grab a 28-21 victory Friday night at Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium.
College Station (15-0) will face Katy Paetow at 7 p.m. next Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the state championship. Paetow (14-1) beat Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 73-14 on Friday.
It will be the second state appearance for the Cougars, who beat Aledo 20-19 for the 5A-II championship in 2017.
“I’m so proud of the kids,” College Station head coach Steve Huff said. “That’s a [good] football team we beat right there with that kind of speed all over the field, but the kids never stopped. They just kept swinging tonight.”
The Jaguars tied the game at 14 with 1:27 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback David Hopkins to cap a nine-play, 77-yard drive. But College Station turned to lead running back Marquise Collins, who scored two touchdowns in five minutes to put the Cougars in the lead for good at 28-14 with 5:37 left in the game.
The junior was College Station’s only ball handler on an eight-play, 82-yard drive capped by his 10-yard TD run to answer Hopkins’ score. Collins then showed off his lightning speed with a 48-yard TD on the second play of the Cougars’ final drive.
Collins finished with 232 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries, including a 1-yard score with 9:52 left in the first quarter. Collins also reached 1,000 rushing yards in the postseason with his performance Friday.
“Everybody is determined, and we don’t get down,” Collins said of the Cougar offense. “When we face adversity, we face it head on, and we go score. It’s an accomplishment. I have to thank my O-line first, because without them I couldn’t do that.”
Collins’ scores shifted the momentum to College Station, but Summit (11-4) managed to score on a 19-yard pass from Hopkins to Kerya Powell on fourth-and-10 with 1:43 left to get within 28-21.
College Station recovered the onside kick at its own 33-yard line and ran out the clock.
“We dialed up a ton of pressure in that fourth quarter to try to get [Hopkins] on his heels,” Steve Huff said. “Then they make the great play in the end zone, but the pressure the kids kept on him was definitely the difference in the ballgame at the end.”
The Cougars set the tone in the first quarter, scoring on its first two possessions and forcing Summit to turn over the ball on downs twice to make for a quick period.
After Collins’ opening score, Jett Huff found Traylen Suel on a 14-yard TD pass across the middle on third-and-6 for a 14-0 lead with 5:53 left in the first quarter. But College Station’s offense started to waver, punting on its final two possessions of the first half despite rushing for 89 yards over the two drives that were cut short by penalties.
“We came up with big plays when we needed it,” Jett Huff said. “We’re going to have to play better next week, obviously. ... It felt like right before halftime if we hadn’t got those penalties on those drives, they couldn’t stop us.”
Summit’s offense ate up the clock just before halftime and scored a 16-play, 70-drive that lasted 6:18 and ended with a 9-yard TD run from Keon Hobbs to cut College Station’s lead to 14-7.
College Station punted on its next drive, but defensive back Denim Day intercepted a pass to take the Cougars into halftime with the lead.
College Station held Summit to 149 yards in the first half with Hopkins completing just 4 of 15 passes for 40 yards and an interception. Summit finished with 324 yards, compared to College Station’s 424.
Summit’s Powell finished with 109 yards on six receptions, while Orlando Scales had 84 rushing yards.
Jett Huff completed 10 of 15 passes for 145 yards with his longest a 47-yarder to Collins.