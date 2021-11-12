College Station football team advances to area with 49-10 win over McKinney North

Jett Huff and Traylen Suel led the College Station football team to a 49-10 victory over McKinney North in the Class 5A Division I bi-district playoffs Friday night at Cougar Field.

The second-ranked Cougars (11-0) advanced to the area round and will face Frisco Lone Star at 7 p.m. next Friday in Tyler. Frisco Lone Star beat Dallas Adams 74-6 on Friday.

Suel caught six passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns as Huff’s favorite target.

College Station dominated on both sides of the ball in the first half, leading 35-0 at halftime with 325 total offensive yards compared to the Bulldogs’ 27.

Huff completed 16 of 21 passes for 238 yards and threw five touchdowns in three quarters, including one TD each to Bradley Jones and Dalton Carnes. Carnes finished with 93 yards on six receptions. On the ground, running back Marquise Collins ran for 127 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in the first half. Nate Palmer also added 83 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

The Cougar defense kept McKinney North (5-6) off the scoreboard until a safety late in the fourth quarter.