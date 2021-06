Season tickets for the College Station football team’s upcoming season are on sale. Fans can reserve their tickets online at events.ticketspicket.com.

The Cougars will play five home games in 2021 with home dates at Cougar Stadium on Sept. 3, 10, 24 and Oct. 15 and 29.

For more information or ticket questions, email Pam Corrington at pcorrington@csisd.org.